Rape-accused bishop Franco released from jail day after he gets bail

Kottayam: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal was released from the Pala sub-jail on Tuesday afternoon. The Bishop was taken to Thrissur and may leave for Jalandhar soon.

The Bishop was released from the jail on Tuesday afternoon at around 1.30 pm after the copy of the bail order from the High Court reached the Pala sub-jail. Those including P.C. George MLA and others welcomed him at Pala.

He was taken to his native place at Mattam in Thrissur. Since the HC bail order asked him to leave the state within 24 hours he may leave for Jalandhar from Thrissur soon.

The Bishop was given bail by the HC on Monday. He was arrested by the probe team inquiring into the rape allegation raised by a nun of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation on September 21 after questioning him for two days.

Bishop Franco was given conditional bail by the High Court demanding him to surrender his passport and instructing him not to enter the state for any instance, other than needs of the case.