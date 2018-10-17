search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh advice to armed forces on how to deal with Pakistan

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 12:44 pm IST
Rajnath Singh said Pakistan hasn't been desisting from sending terrorists, but India was taking 'swift action' against terrorism.
'It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don't fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don't take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation),' Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in his directive to the Armed forces. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don't fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don't take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation),' Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in his directive to the Armed forces. (Photo: File | ANI)

Amaravati: Accusing Pakistan of trying to destablise India by sending terrorists across the border, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked not to fire first, but to retaliate without counting the bullets, if provoked.

"It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don't fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don't take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation)," he said in his directive to the Armed forces.

 

Addressing a public meeting at Guntur, Rajnath Singh said Pakistan has not been desisting from sending terrorists into the country, but India was taking 'swift action' against terrorism.

"Pakistan is trying to destabilise us by sending terrorists. But I would like to compliment our Army jawans, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police. All three are acting in mutual coordination and are engaged in wiping out terrorists daily and are succeeding," he said.

Referring to the recent gunning down two TDP leaders, including an MLA, by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh, the Minister said the centre was fully with the state government in fighting the Maoists.

"Naxalism has to be completely rooted out of Andhra Pradesh, as well as India. We will fully support the state government in this regard," he said and condemned the killing of the TDP leaders.

Tags: rajnath singh, terrorism, indian army
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

A dozen dogs were trained to lie in an MRI scanner so their grey matter could be monitored as toys were held aloft. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Skoda Superb Sportline launched at Rs 28.99 lakh

Mechanically the Superb Sportline is identical to the standard Superb.
 

Here's real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting Dubbo

Edward, Prince of Wales’ first visit to Dubbo in 1920 to pay tribute to residents who served in World War 1 helped transform the then decrepit town. (Photo: AP)
 

Pain following childbirth predicts postpartum depression, study finds

Postpartum depression is in part caused by the dramatic hormonal shifts women experience during and following pregnancy.
 

Australia: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle arrive in Dubbo for royal tour

Britain's Prince Harry (R) looks on as his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is hugged by student Luke Vincent of Buninyong Public School following the couple's arrival at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo on October 17, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
 

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 women on way to Sabarimala temple, forced to return by protesters

A woman from Kerala and another from Andhra Pradesh were turned away by protesters. (Photo: PTI)

Swine flu kills 5 in Hyderabad, government hospitals on alert

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several Swine Influenza Viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common in India and Telangana. (Representational Image)

Watch: Protesters on streets, agitate over women's entry to Sabarimala temple

Slogans were raised as women marched in protest at Nilakkal, the main gateway to Sabarimala. (Screengrab | ANI)

Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, joins Congress

A model by profession, Hasin Jahan had made headlines earlier in the year when she alleged that her husband, Mohammed Shami, had abused her physically and mentally and was involved in several extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Twitter | @sanjaynirupam)

Security forces gun down three terrorists in J&K encounter

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on security forces. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham