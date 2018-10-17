search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi govt allowed 'good friends', 'cronies' to loot public banks: Sitaram Yechury

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 7:58 pm IST
Sitaram Yechury said in the Modi regime, farmers and the poor are 'harassed' for measly amounts.
'Why is the Modi government not naming its good friends and cronies who owe crores to the public? Several have already looted and been allowed to scoot. But farmers and the poor are pilloried and shamed for meagre amounts,' tweeted Yechury. (Photo: File)
 'Why is the Modi government not naming its good friends and cronies who owe crores to the public? Several have already looted and been allowed to scoot. But farmers and the poor are pilloried and shamed for meagre amounts,' tweeted Yechury. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Challenging the Narendra Modi government to name its "good friends and cronies" who "owe crores" to public banks, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Wednesday alleged they have been allowed to flee while farmers suffered.

Reacting to a report of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)'s analysis of the top 100 banking frauds, including those in the jewellery and aviation sectors, Yechury said in the Modi regime, farmers and the poor are "harassed" for measly amounts.

 

"Why is the Modi government not naming its good friends and cronies who owe crores to the public? Several have already looted and been allowed to scoot. But farmers and the poor are pilloried and shamed for meagre amounts," tweeted Yechury.

The CVC's analysis focussed on the modus operandi, amount involved, type of lending (consortium or individual), anomalies observed, loopholes that facilitated perpetration of the fraud concerned and the systemic improvements required to plug the gaps in the system and procedures. The frauds were classified and analysed for 13 sectors including gem and jewellery, manufacturing and industry, agriculture, media, aviation, service and project, discounting of cheques, trading, information technology, export business, fixed deposits, demand loan and letter of comfort.

The modus operandi of top 100 loans has sought to be thoroughly analysed and various loopholes or lapses have been identified.

The move assumes significance in the wake of high profile bank fraud cases involving absconding billionaire Nirav Modi and liquor baron Vijay Mallya among others.

The report, which has also been shared with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, carries analysis of large value frauds reported since March 31, 2017.

Tags: modi government, sitaram yechury, cvc, vijay mallya, pnb fraud case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Zika cases rise to 86 in Jaipur; Centre sends ICMR team for vector control

Zika virus has been found in some mosquitoes taken as samples from Sindhi Camp and densely populated Shastri Nagar. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Women activists welcome Akbar's resignation; call it victory for India's #MeToo

In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity. (Photo: file)

Godman Rampal, in jail for murder, gets life imprisonment in another case

The two cases against Rampal and his followers were filed at Barwala police station on November 19, 2014. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Chaal, Charitra, Chehra’ exposed: AAP praises women who ‘forced’ Akbar to resign

Akbar stepped down today as the Minister of State for External Affairs, following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications, by several women journalists. (Photo: File)

As Manvendra Singh joins Congress, party hopes to get Rajput votes in Rajasthan polls

Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomed Manvendra Singh into the party fold at his residence in the morning. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham