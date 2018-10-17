‘Man in pink pants showed me gun, said I will kill you’: Victim in police complaint

The police booked Ashish Pandey, son of ex-BSP MLA Rakesh Pandey, for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in foyer of The Hyatt Regency hotel in R K Puram. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Former BSP lawmaker’s son, who is wanted by the police after a video of him flashing his gun at a five-star hotel in Delhi went viral, repeatedly threatened to kill the victim and his female friend, the victim said in his police statement.

The victim identified as Kanwar Gaurav Singh, in his detailed statement, said “… one man in pink pants walked to me and showed me his gun and said I will kill you.”

The police on Tuesday booked Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MLA Rakesh Pandey, for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of The Hyatt Regency hotel in R K Puram.

Ashish Pandey is missing since the video went viral and the police believe that he is in Uttar Pradesh. Three teams of the Delhi Police are in Lucknow to trace him.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday. Gaurav Singh accompanied his female friend to women's washroom as she was feeling sick and wanted to vomit. Soon, a group of three “drunk” women entered and a fight ensued.

Around three to four men, who were allegedly with the group of women, also started abusing Singh.

In his statement, Gaurav Singh claimed that when he was leaving the hotel with his friend, the group of women along with four men were waiting for them. He alleged that a man in “pink pants” walked up to him and threatened to kill him.

"…This man got out of his car, showed me the gun and said I will kill you, I am from Lucknow. I requested not to shoot or fight. The girls started showing finger to my friend and my friend also showed her finger back at them," he said in his statement.

He said that he did not approach the police as he was scared for his life. “...I don't want my family threatened. I have a small child. I am scared for my life,” he said.

Singh also urged the police to provide him protection and acknowledge his complaint.

“This man in pink pants (had a) short beard...his friends called him by the name of Ashish. They were four boys and three girls. If there is a need to identify him I can identify him," he added in his statement.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday also issued a show-cause notice to The Hyatt Regency for alleged negligence over the incident. In the notice, the hotel has been asked why action should not be taken against it. The hotel has been given 15 days to respond to the notice.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also said that police will take "strong and appropriate action" against the accused.