Make Amaravati liveable by next Dasara: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Giving directions to the AP Capital Region Development Authority to race against time and reach the aspirations of five crore people on a world-class capital, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed the hope that thousands of families will celebrate the next Vijayadasami in Amaravati.

He hoped the construction and development of capital city would reach a significant stage by the time.

Mr Naidu reviewed the progress of capital city works and instructed the CRDA officials to prepare an action plan, fixing particular targets that have to be achieved at any cost by the next Vijayadasami.