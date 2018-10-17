search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Make Amaravati liveable by next Dasara: Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 1:33 am IST
He hoped the construction and development of capital city would reach a significant stage by the time.
AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
 AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Giving directions to the AP Capital Region Development Authority to race against time and reach the aspirations of five crore people on a world-class capital, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed the hope that thousands of families will celebrate the next Vijayadasami in Amaravati.

He hoped the construction and development of capital city would reach a significant stage by the time.

 

Mr Naidu reviewed the progress of capital city works and instructed the CRDA officials to prepare an action plan, fixing particular targets that have to be achieved at any cost by the next Vijayadasami.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, ap capital region development authority
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Runny nose dismissed as sinus infection turns out to be rare nasal cancer

It is still not known if the child is doing better after her diagnosis started (Photo: AFP)
 

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus with Snapdragon 710 SoC launched

The Nokia 7X is expected to be launched as the Nokia 7.1 Plus globally, including India.
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
 

Lenovo K9 with four cameras launched for Rs 8,999

The K9 is backed by a 3000mAh battery.
 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad-to-be Prince Harry reportedly an 'emotional wreck but in a good way'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down steps outside the Opera House to meet members of the public during a walk about in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No info on EVMs for parallel polls: EC

BJP president Amit Shah had written to the Law Commission on August 13 supporting holding the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously.

Law ministry for nixing time limit to report child abuse

Maneka Gandhi

Victims should have say in punishment: Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Jatin Das accused of sexual harassment

Jatin Das

IWPC wants probe against MJ Akbar

MJ Akbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham