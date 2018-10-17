search on deccanchronicle.com
Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, joins Congress

Published Oct 17, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Hasin Jahan was inducted to the Congress by the party's Mumbai President Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday.
Mumbai: Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami, has joined the Congress party.

A model by profession, Hasin Jahan had made headlines earlier in the year when she alleged that her husband, Mohammed Shami, had abused her physically and mentally and was involved in several extra-marital affairs.

On April 10, Hasin Jahan had filed a domestic violence case against Mohammed Shami and others in Kolkata's Alipore Court and also sought maintenance from her husband.

Mohammed Shami, however, has denied all the accusations made by his estranged wife.

