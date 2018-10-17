search on deccanchronicle.com
Ex-BSP MP’s son waves gun at Delhi 5-star hotel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Oct 17, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Singh said they have recorded their statement with the police.
Ashish Pandey holds a pistol as he argues with a woman and her friend.
New Delhi: The son of former BSP MP has been booked for brandishing a pistol at former Congress MLA’s son in south Delhi’s Hyaat Regency hotel in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident took place around 3.40 am on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ashish Pandey, is the son of Uttar Pradesh politician Rakesh Pandey, a former Parliamentarian of Mayawati’s BSP. His brother Ritesh is a sitting BSP MLA from Jalalpur constituency in Ambedgar Nagar, UP.

 

The former Congress MLA from Model Town, Kanwar Karan Singh, said his son, who was shown a gun by Pandey, was in “trauma” after the incident and that was the reason why he did not inform the police.

Singh said they have recorded their statement with the police. "We have given our version to police and submitted our written statement. We were in trauma after the incident. My son was shown a gun and he was in fear and that is why we did not lodge a complaint before," he said.

