search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi's air quality reaches 'very poor', inches towards 'severe' category

PTI
Published Oct 17, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded at 309, according to data of the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research.
On Wednesday, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 380, Dwarka Sector 8 registered AQI of 376, ITO recorded 295 and Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 349, Rohini an AQI of 353, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 On Wednesday, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 380, Dwarka Sector 8 registered AQI of 376, ITO recorded 295 and Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 349, Rohini an AQI of 353, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season. According to authorities, several areas in the national capital are inching towards severe levels of pollution.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 309, according to a data of the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research.

 

An Air Quality Index between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and that between 401 and 500 is categorised as 'severe'.

On Wednesday, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 380, Dwarka Sector 8 registered AQI of 376, ITO recorded 295 and Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 349, Rohini an AQI of 353, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10 micrometres) in Delhi stood at 287 and the PM2.5 level was recorded at 131, according to the data.

This is the first time this season that the air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' category.

Further deterioration of air quality is forecast in the coming days with PM10 to reach 330 and PM2.5 to 151.

An official with the CPCB said a number of factors are responsible for deteriorating air quality, including vehicular pollution, construction activities and meteorological factors.

Among meteorological factors the main reason is the drop and change of wind speed which is now flowing from the stubble burning areas, another official said.

The deterioration of air quality comes days after implementation of an emergency plan to combat air pollution.

The GRAP, notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2012, prescribes a set of measures to curb air pollution based on the CPCB daily Air Quality Index.

The emergency plan gets implemented if 'very poor' or 'severe' air pollution levels are recorded for 48 hours, but given the extent of winter pollution witnessed by the national capital, the plan has been implemented as the air quality slipped to the 'poor' category, the official said.

In addition, the CPCB has also deployed 41 teams to monitor the implementation of measures taken to combat air pollution.

Tags: delhi air quality, level of pollution, air quality index, central pollution control board, air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
 

iVoomi iPro review: Strictly for ultra-budget conscious

The smartphone retails at a mere Rs 3,999, which is why it is important to note that the phone has its limitations and offers a small screen, coupled with lower resolution, low-end chipset and below average cameras.
 

Rugby player fights off pain to complete match even after rupturing his testicles

He got stitches for the injury and hopes that his testicles will heal soon (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Man in pink pants showed me gun, said I will kill you’: Victim in police complaint

The police booked Ashish Pandey, son of ex-BSP MLA Rakesh Pandey, for allegedly brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in foyer of The Hyatt Regency hotel in R K Puram. (Photo: Screengrab)

Video: Despite police presence, women journalists attacked near Sabarimala

The News Minute reporter Saritha S Balan (L) and Republic TV's South India bureau chief Pooja Prasanna (R) were attacked by anti-women protesters near Sabarimala temple. (Photo: Facebook, Twitter Screengrab respectively)

Death toll in cyclone-hit Odisha rises to 52, relief work underway

A senior government official said the restoration and relief operations were being carried out using State Disaster Response Funds. (Photo: File)

Army man arrested in UP's Meerut in connection with BrahMos spying case

An Indian Army soldier, part of the Signal Regiment, was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the BrahMos spying case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mayawati-led BSP to contest on all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan

The party won three seats in the 2013-assembly elections by securing 3.37 per cent vote share, which was 7.60 per cent in the 2008-elections when the party had won six MLAs. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham