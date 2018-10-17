search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP to stage peaceful protests against entry of women in Sabarimala temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 17, 2018, 2:30 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 2:30 am IST
Mr Pillai urged the state government to have second thoughts on the issue and move an ordinance to protect the faith of the devotees.
Thrissur: The BJP will stage peaceful protests at Pampa and the Mahila Morcha at Erumely and Poonkava-nam against the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 in the Sabarimala temple when it opens on Wednesday.

BJP state president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai told reporters here on Tue-sday that the BJP did not want any violent protests and would fully back the peaceful strike by the devotees.

 

“On Wednesday, when the Sabarimala temple opens for the monthly poojas and rituals , four general secretaries of the BJP will stage a hunger strike at Pampa and the Mahila Morcha leaders at Erumely and Poon-kavanam. We wish the sa-dhus will lead the protest from the front to make it peaceful,” he added.

He urged the state government to have second thoughts on the issue and move an ordinance to protect the faith of the devotees.

“As the matters related to devaswom are in the state list, the union government can do nothing. If the state government is unwilling to do anything, it should shift the devaswoms and temple administration to the concurrent list. The BJP can then take up the matter with the union government,” Mr Pillai said. 

