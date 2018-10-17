search on deccanchronicle.com
Army man arrested in UP's Meerut in connection with BrahMos spying case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 17, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
The soldier was picked up days after an engineer was arrested from BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited in Maharashtra.
An Indian Army soldier, part of the Signal Regiment, was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the BrahMos spying case. (Photo: File | PTI)
Meerut: An Indian Army soldier, part of Signal Regiment, was arrested from Meerut cantonment of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the BrahMos spying case.

The soldier was picked up days after engineer Nishant Pradeep Agarwal was arrested from BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited in Maharashtra by the Uttar Pradesh police.

 

Nishant Pradeep Agrawal had reportedly been interacting with two Facebook accounts, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police said.

According to police, the Islamabad-based Facebook accounts Nishant Pradeep Agrawal was in touch with are believed to be run by Pakistan's intelligence operatives.

The arrest was made after authorities launched a sweep on an alleged espionage ring that was supplying secrets to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Tags: indian army, uttar pradesh police, brahmos spying case
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




