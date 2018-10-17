search on deccanchronicle.com
20 scribes rally behind Priya Ramani, want to testify against MJ Akbar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Oct 17, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 9:12 am IST
The journalists have urged the court to hear their testimonies against Akbar.
MJ Akbar
New Delhi/Mumbai: As the #MeToo movement gains ground, 20 women journalists who have worked with ‘The Asian Age’ newspaper, came out in support of their colleague Priya Ramani who has accused Union minister MJ Akbar of sexual harassment, said a joint statement issued by them.

The journalists have urged the court to hear their testimonies against Akbar, claiming that some of them suffered sexual harassment by the minister and others have been a witness to it.

 

“Minister MJ Akbar has filed a criminal defamation case against our former colleague Priya Ramani for calling out his predatory behaviour towards the young women he employed at The Asian Age when he was its editor and proprietor.

“This, despite the powerful testimonies of several other women who have stepped forward to speak out against his sexual misconduct. What Mr Akbar has demonstrated through his legal actions is his refusal to introspect, acknowledge or atone for his actions that have caused immense pain and indeed harm to many many women over the years. He himself, in the meanwhile, continues to enjoy enormous power and privilege as minister and Member of Parliament."

“When Ms Ramani spoke out against him in public, she spoke not only about her personal experience but also lifted the lid on the culture of casual misogyny, entitlement and sexual predation that Mr. Akbar engendered and presided over at The Asian Age.

“Ms Ramani is not alone in her fight. We would request the honourable court hearing the defamation case to also consider testimonies of sexual harassment of some of us at the hands of the petitioner, as also of the other signatories who bore witness to this harassment.”

Signed by:

1. Meenal Baghel (The Asian Age 1993-1996)
2. Manisha Pande (The Asian Age 1993-1998)
3. Tushita Patel (The Asian Age 1993-2000)
4. Kanika Gahlaut (The Asian Age 1995-1998)
5. Suparna Sharma (The Asian Age 1993-1996)
6. Ramola Talwar Badam (The Asian Age 1994-1995)
7. Kaniza Gazari (The Asian Age 1995-1997)
8. Malavika Banerjee (The Asian Age 1995-1998)
9. A.T. Jayanti (The Asian Age 1995-1996)
10. Hamida Parkar (The Asian Age 1996-1999)
11. Jonali Buragohain (The Asian Age)
12. Sanjari Chatterjee (The Asian Age)
13. Meenakshi Kumar (The Asian Age 1996-2000)
14. Sujata Dutta Sachdeva (Asian Age 1999-2000)
15. Hoihnu Hauzel (The Asian Age 1999-2000)
16. Reshmi Chakraborty (The Asian Age Mumbai staff 1996-1998)
17. Kushalrani Gulab (The Asian age 1993-1997)
18. Aisha khan (The Asian Age 1995-1998)
19. Kiran Manral (The Asian Age 1993-1996)
20. Christina Francis (Deccan Chronicle 2004-2011).

