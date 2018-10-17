search on deccanchronicle.com
19-year-old Hyderabad youth booked for killing Mumbai based model

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Oct 17, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Oct 17, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Mansi
 Mansi

Hyderabad: The Mumbai police has arrested a student from Hyderabad for murdering an aspiring model at Malad Oshiwara, in Mumbai.

“Syed, 19, a second year college student from Hyderabad, has an extended family staying in Mumbai and keeps shifting frequently between the two cities. He was here this time with his family at their place in Oshiwara,” said a source in the Mumbai police. 

 

The source said that Syed and Mansi were in contact through an online platform and decided to meet at Syed’s apartment in Oshiwara on Monday afternoon. 

“After an argument, Syed, in a fit of rage, allegedly hit Mansi with a stool and then strangled her to death, following which he stuffed the body in a suitcase and hailed a private cab from Oshiwara to Malad between 3 pm and 4 pm. He then dumped the body near Mindspace, amidst the cover of mangroves and fled from the spot in a rickshaw,” added the official. 

The cabbie who drove Syed to Malad tipped off the Bangur Nagar police, after seeing him dump the suitcase containing the body. 

Using CCTV footage and the information provided by the cabbie, police traced Syed and placed him under arrest on Monday evening. 

“A case has been booked under section 302 (murder) of IPC. Syed will be produced before a metropolitan court on Tuesday,” the official said. 

He also said that Syed had confessed to murdering Mansi and had said that he did it unintentionally in the spur of the moment. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. 

