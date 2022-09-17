  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2022 KCR unfurls tricolou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR unfurls tricolour on Telangana National Integration Day

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 17, 2022, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 12:59 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday unfurled the national flag on Telangana National Integration Day. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday unfurled the national flag on Telangana National Integration Day. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday unfurled the national flag on Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) here, to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's annexation to the Indian union.

Rao unfurled the tricolour few minutes after Union Minister Amit Shah hoisted the flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day' elsewhere in the city.

In his address, he said, My heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. On September 17, 1948 Telangana became an integral part of India. It transformed from dynastic rule into the democratic phase."

Telangana recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days, he noted.

The Chandrasekhar Rao-headed government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day. September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

...
Tags: hyderabad liberation day, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, telangana national integration day
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana National Integration Day celebrations to begin from today
Grand plans for Telangana National Integration Day

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI)

Project Cheetah is govt's endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation: PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being accorded guard of honour during celebrations of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Many turned back on promise to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day: Amit Shah

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi releases cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park

Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)

E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM Modi begins



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China blocks bid to blacklist 26/11 Mumbai attacks LeT handler

The Chinese flag flutters in Beijing. (Image: AFP)

PM Modi releases cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Modi slams Pakistan, pitches for transit rights in SCO block

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others pose for photographs during Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (PTI)

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->