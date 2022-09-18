  
Be wary of religious fanatics in the state, KCR tells people

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao speaks at the official event to mark Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu, National Integration Day celebrations, at Public Garden after unfurling the National Flag. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday accused “some religious elements” of trying to destroy law and order and hampering all ongoing development projects by creating unrest among the people. This was happening when Telangana had been transformed by getting investments of Rs. 2.32 lakh crore in eight years.

He was speaking at the official event to mark Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu, National Integration Day celebrations, at Public Garden after unfurling the National Flag .

Rao said if religious fanaticism grew, it would destroy the very life of the nation and result in deterioration of human relationships.

“They plant thorns in societal relations for their narrow interests. They are spreading hatred among people with their venomous comments. This kind of division between people is in no way justified.”

Rao said the occasion of September 17, which stood as a symbol of national unity, was being distorted to fulfill narrow and selfish political interests.

He said Telangana society actively responded in the most intellectual way to every issue. “The same activeness and intelligence should be shown again. The insidious efforts of these evil and corrupt forces, which are trying to sever the fabric of the nation, must be thwarted,” the Chief Minister said.

Rao said that injustice had been done to Telangana and its people during the days of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“We started fighting for a statehood and successfully achieved it. In our eight years of rule, the government has taken up several reforms and obtained positive results by implementing them. However, unable to digest the progress, some elements are trying to create disturbances with unwarranted and provocative religious statements. I appeal to the people to take note of the developments and shy away from such anti-social elements. We have to protect ourselves and the state with an unwavering commitment," the Chief Minister said.

Explaining the government’s development activities, Rao said that Telangana had created 7.8 lakh jobs in the IT sector and had exported IT products worth Rs.1.83 lakh crore in 2021 as compared to Rs. 57,000 crore in 2014. Telangana had dislodged Karnataka from the pedestal in the IT rankings, he said.

With its determination to boost the education system and promote literacy, the government established 1,011 gurukuls with the intention of providing education to poor students. At least five lakh students are enrolled in the gurukuls and the government was spending Rs. 1.25 lakh on each student.

The Telangana government provided round-the-clock power supply to people and free electricity to the agriculture sector to bring relief to farmers. Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya have received overwhelming response from farmers.

In the 2013-14 fiscal when the new state was formed, the state GSDP was Rs. 5.5 lakh crore. In the eight years since, it has more than doubled at Rs.11.54 lakh crore, he said.

