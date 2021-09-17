Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2021 Telangana hits recor ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana hits record: 4.01 lakh COVID vaccines in one day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Sep 17, 2021, 6:39 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 6:39 am IST
With daily new cases declining, experts demanded that there must be more testing
A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman beneficiary during a special vaccination camp at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: The state government administered 4.01 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday, its highest single-day tally ever.

Director of Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao stated that 1,32,539 second doses had been administered in the special drive carried out by the government. With many people waiting for the second dose due to their time schedules and the non-availability of vaccines, special camps are being organised in mandals and via vaccination vans in districts.

 

With daily new cases declining, experts demanded that there must be more testing. While vaccination will help control the spread of Covid-19, testing gives an indication of mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

Experts said that more testing would help identify reasons for the spikes seen in different districts, and the data will help evolve better measures to control it.

In all the samples submitted in August in the country, the Delta variant was seen in 85 per cent. A total of 554 samples were sequenced in August.

It was noted that Delta AY.4 was 12 per cent and every fourth sample sequenced was of Delta sub-lineages according to data from GISAID. There is so far no delta plus noted in any of the samples sequenced in August.

 

Covid-19 Overall: Fresh cases: 259; Deaths: 1; Tests done: 58,261; Active cases: 5,282; Total cases: 6,62,785; Total deaths: 3,900.

Most new cases: GHMC: 72; Khammam: 22; Warangal Urban: 16; Ranga Reddy: 15; Medchal Malkajgiri: 13.

Fewest new cases: Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Vikarabad: 0;  Kamareddy, KB Asifabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal: 1; Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Wanaparthy: 2; Sangareddy: 4; Mahbubabad, Mancherial, Siddipet, Suryapet: 6.

Tags: telangana vaccination, covid delta variant, delta ay.4
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


