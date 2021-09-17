Supreme Court hailed for nod to Ganesh idols immersion at Tank Bund

Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti was thankful to the Supreme Court and to the state government for approaching the apex court, its general secretary Dr Bhagavanth Rao said. (DC)

Hyderabad: Ganesha devotees heaved a sigh of relief after the Supreme Court allowed the immersion of their plaster of Paris idols at Hussainsagar. The High Court had on September 9 banned the practice.

Moosapeta Rama Raju, VHP, TS president, said, “This is an ancient tradition that we are following, and this has been accepted by society. Politicians and courts should not interfere in such Hindu religious matters. The onus should be on the ‘peetadhipathi’.”

Shiva Kumar, chairman of Yuga Thulasi Foundation, who has crusaded for declaring the cow as the national animal, said “From ancient times, environment-friendly mud idols have been installed and immersed in water bodies. It was later day governments that encouraged PoP multi-coloured idols. This is the cause for today's disturbances.”