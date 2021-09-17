Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2021 PM Modi calls for SC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi calls for SCO template to fight radicalisation, extremism

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 1:09 pm IST
'SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for developing a template by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to effectively deal with the challenges of extremism and radicalisation.

In a virtual address at the annual SCO summit, Modi said the "root cause" of the problems facing the region is increasing radicalisation and the developments in Afghanistan reflected the challenge.

 

"I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. And the root cause of these problems is the increasing radicalisation. The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more clear," he said.

The prime minister said the SCO should develop a template to fight radicalisation and extremism.

Modi said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.

He said the fight against radicalisation is not only needed for regional security and trust but also required to ensure a bright future for the youth of the region.

 

The prime minister also said that India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia.

At the same time, he also said that any connectivity initiative cannot be a "one-way street" and connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory.

He also welcomed Iran as a new member country of the SCO.

Tags: shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), narendra modi, radicalisation, extremism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


