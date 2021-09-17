Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2021 Karnataka Minister s ...
Karnataka Minister suggests clearing illegal religious structures in Udupi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2021, 8:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 8:09 pm IST
On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, Shobha Karandlaje distributed the food kit to the Koraga Community at Udupi on Friday
ysuru district administration had recently cleared a few religious places. This had attracted the anger of saffron outfits. — Representational image/DC
 ysuru district administration had recently cleared a few religious places. This had attracted the anger of saffron outfits. — Representational image/DC

Udupi: Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje has suggested clearing illegal religious structures after consultation with the local residents.

"Temples, Mosques, and Churches are places of worship. Protecting them is our responsibility. However, if there are religious places that were not built legally then they should be intimated. The local residents should be consulted and then an alternate arrangement should be made before clearing the structures," Shobha told reporters at Udupi.

 

Mysuru district administration had recently cleared a few religious places. This had attracted the anger of saffron outfits.

"People have great love and affection towards places of worship. When their sentiments are hit they protest. It is not good to hurt any community or religion," she added.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, Shobha Karandlaje distributed the food kit to the Koraga Community at Udupi on Friday.

Meanwhile, when reporters asked about saffron outfits alleging religious conversion in the coastal belt, Shobha demanded strict action to stop such conversions.

 

"The government should take all necessary steps to stop such conversion," she said.

