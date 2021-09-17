Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2021 India denies e-visas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India denies e-visas to UK, Canadian nationals

ANI
Published Sep 17, 2021, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 7:30 pm IST
The e-visa facility to UK and Canada citizens have been withdrawn from the first week of August this year
 Earlier, the e-visa facility was denied to Chinese nationals following the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in June last year. (Representational Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In what appears to be a reciprocal treatment for citizens of Canada and the United Kingdom, the Indian government has withdrawn the e-visa facility for them, according to sources.

A senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official confirmed that post-Covid, UK and Canada have posed a lot of restrictions over the entry of Indian nationals in their country and many of the times, travellers have to face inconvenience despite several requests were made to the concerned embassies to take up and matter and resolve it.

 

"The e-visa facility to UK and Canada citizens have been withdrawn from the first week of August this year. Now, they have to apply for a regular sticker visa at the Indian embassy. Tourist visa is already suspended and people visiting India under other categories of visa now have to apply for regular sticker visas," said the official.

Earlier, the e-visa facility was denied to Chinese nationals following the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in June last year.

 

...
Tags: e-visa, india e-visa, ministry of home affairs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


