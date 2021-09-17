Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2021 Border troop pullbac ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Border troop pullback needed for better ties: India tells China

REUTERS
Published Sep 17, 2021, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 12:58 pm IST
Jaishankar discussed the possibility of both sides when he met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Thursday
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)
 External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India has told China that their bilateral relations will only develop when both countries pull their troops back from a confrontation on their disputed Himalayan border, the Indian foreign minister said.

S Jaishankar discussed the possibility of both sides when he met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a regional conference in Dushanbe on Thursday.

 

"Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for development of bilateral ties," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Thousands of Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in confrontation in the western Himalayas since last year when animosity over a decades-old border dispute blew up.

In June last year, tension erupted into hand-to-hand fighting resulting in deaths on both sides, the first between them in decades.

After several rounds of talks between their commanders, their forces have stepped back on some sections of the border, including the Pangong Tso lake, a contested area near the site of last year's clashes.

 

But troops backed by artillery remain dug in in close proximity in other sectors.

"China has always handled the China-India border issue properly and with a positive attitude," Wang said.

"(Both sides should) work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, and stop border incidents from recurring."

As two major emerging economies, China and India should push bilateral ties back to a healthy and stable track, a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying.

Jaishankar said he also discussed recent global events with Wang. He did not give details.

 

While China's close military ties with India's arch-rival Pakistan have been a source of tension, Jaishankar said India-China relations should be seen in bilateral terms.

"It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country," he said he told Wang.

The two top officials are in Dushanbe for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are due to speak at the gathering through video link later on Friday.

...
Tags: india china standoff, external affairs minister s jaishankar, chinese foreign minister wang yi
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Afghan crisis main focus at Dushanbe SCO meeting today

Latest From Nation

Informing that a case has been registered, the police officer said that an investigation into the matter is underway. (Photo: PTI)

Nandi idol stolen from Shiva temple in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi calls for SCO template to fight radicalisation, extremism

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party president Sukhbir Singh Badal (3L) takes part in a protest march organised on the completion of one year of enactment of the central government's agricultural reforms, in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

'Black Friday' march: Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib cordoned off, claims SAD

Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)

Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India adds 34,403 COVID-19 cases; active cases decline to 3.39 Lakh

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

SC dismisses plea seeking COVID ex-gratia for kin of deceased lawyers

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. (Representational image: PTI)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Centre backtracks, Justice Ashok Iqbal Singh Cheema is restored

Justice Cheema had challenged his premature retirement and matter was taken up on Wednesday with direction to government to come back with its response on Thursday. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->