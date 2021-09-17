Government gives Rs.30,600 crore guarantee to set up 'Bad Bank'

New Delhi: The government, on Thursday, said that the Union Cabinet has okayed a proposal to provide Rs 30,600 crore government guarantee for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) or commonly known as "bad bank" as part of resolution of bad loans. The proposed bad bank or NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing here.

The idea of having a bad bank was first mooted by Sitharaman in the Budget of 2020-2021. It was her effort to tackle non-perforning asset of NPA of a bank which has been financially distressed for years. A ‘bad bank’ is a bank that buys the bad loans of other lenders and financial institutions to help clear their balance sheet.

Announcing the big bank reforms, Sitharaman said, "The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved a proposal of government guaranteeing security receipts issued by NARCL which will aggregate NPAs in banks' balance sheets (for which full provisioning has been done) and manage and dispose of them professionally, this will thus clean up banks' balance sheets. Apart from the NARCL, the government will also set up India debt resolution company," she added.

As fas as the ownership is concerned, she explained that along with NARCL, we are also setting up an India Debt Resolution Company Limited, PSBs will have 51 per cent ownership in NARCL, while PSBs and public financial institutions will have a maximum of 49 per cent stake. she also said that 15 per cent cash payment to be made to banks for NPAs based on some valuation, 85 per cent to be given as security receipts. "The government guarantee for security receipts issued by NARCL will be for 5 years. However, all bad loans brought to the NARCL will have to be resolved within 5 years," she added.

She reminded that the Union Budget announced the intent to set up an ARC-AMC to takeover existing debt, manage and dispose them off to buyers to realise the value of the stressed assets. "The Centre came up with 4R strategy - recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms for the banking sector. After recognition, quantification of NPAs started in a planned manner and banks started recovering money. In last 6 financial years, the 4Rs were executed meticulously and banks have recovered Rs 5,01,479 crore," she added.

Boasting the government's achievement, she claimed that PSBs are now not only making profits, they are also raising money from the markets, a total of Rs 58,697 crore has been raised by PSBs as debt and equity.

"Only two PSBs are making losses as of date. We have addressed issues in the banking sector that were staring us in the face in 2015. Banks have recovered more than Rs 5 lakh crore in last six financial years, of which Rs 3.1 lakh crore has been recovered since March 2018," she said, adding that Rs 99,000 crore has been recovered from written-off assets such as Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel.