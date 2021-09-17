Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2021 Government gives Rs. ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Government gives Rs.30,600 crore guarantee to set up 'Bad Bank'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADHUSUDAN SAHOO
Published Sep 17, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 6:55 am IST
A ‘bad bank’ is a bank that buys the bad loans of other lenders and financial institutions to help clear their balance sheet
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at NMC in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at NMC in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: The government, on Thursday, said that the Union Cabinet has okayed a proposal to provide Rs 30,600 crore government guarantee for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) or commonly known as "bad bank" as part of resolution of bad loans. The proposed bad bank or NARCL will pay up to 15 per cent of the agreed value for the loans in cash and the remaining 85 per cent would be government-guaranteed security receipts, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press briefing here.

The idea of having a bad bank was first mooted by Sitharaman in the Budget of 2020-2021. It was her effort to tackle non-perforning asset of NPA of a bank which has been financially distressed for years. A ‘bad bank’ is a bank that buys the bad loans of other lenders and financial institutions to help clear their balance sheet.

 

Announcing the big bank reforms, Sitharaman said, "The Union Cabinet had yesterday approved a proposal of government guaranteeing security receipts issued by NARCL which will aggregate NPAs in banks' balance sheets (for which full provisioning has been done) and manage and dispose of them professionally, this will thus clean up banks' balance sheets. Apart from the  NARCL, the government will also set up India debt resolution company," she added.

As fas as the ownership is concerned, she explained that along with NARCL, we are also setting up an India Debt Resolution Company Limited, PSBs will have 51 per cent ownership in NARCL, while PSBs and public financial institutions will have a maximum of 49 per cent stake. she also said that 15 per cent cash payment to be made to banks for NPAs based on some valuation, 85 per cent to be given as security receipts. "The government guarantee for security receipts issued by NARCL will be for 5 years. However, all bad loans brought to the NARCL will have to be resolved within 5 years," she added.

 

She reminded that the Union Budget announced the intent to set up an ARC-AMC to takeover existing debt, manage and dispose them off to buyers to realise the value of the stressed assets. "The Centre came up with 4R strategy - recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms for the banking sector. After recognition, quantification of NPAs started in a planned manner and banks started recovering money. In last 6 financial years, the 4Rs were executed meticulously and banks have recovered Rs 5,01,479 crore," she added.

Boasting the government's achievement, she claimed that PSBs are now not only making profits, they are also raising money from the markets, a total of Rs 58,697 crore has been raised by PSBs as debt and equity.

 

"Only two PSBs are making losses as of date. We have addressed issues in the banking sector that were staring us in the face in 2015. Banks have recovered more than Rs 5 lakh crore in last six financial years, of which Rs 3.1 lakh crore has been recovered since March 2018," she said, adding that Rs 99,000 crore has been recovered from written-off assets such as Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel.

...
Tags: finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, non performing assets, bad bank, national asset reconstruction company
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 17 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that they are expecting a footfall of over 1,000 exporters from various sectors. — Twitter

Jagan to inaugurate Vanijay Utsavam on September 21

Earlier Minister KTR sir said that he was caught and then he said sorry. Now they claim that he was found dead somewhere so far away, how can we trust any of this, said one of the victim's kin. —

6-yr-old rape and murder: Victim kin seeks to see Raju’s body

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman beneficiary during a special vaccination camp at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Telangana hits record: 4.01 lakh COVID vaccines in one day

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Twitter)

Jagan tells ministers, MLAs to counter Opposition charges



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 27,176 new cases of Covid, 284 fresh fatalities

A health worker prepares a dose of Covaxin vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

SC dismisses plea seeking COVID ex-gratia for kin of deceased lawyers

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Don't beat around the bush, SC judges tell Centre on Pegasus row

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana reiterated it will not put in the public domain by stating on affidavit whether or not it used the Pegasus spyware. (Photo: PTI/File)

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes dies at 80

Veteran Congress leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes. (Twitter Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->