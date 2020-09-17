176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2020 In Karnataka, winter ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In Karnataka, winter is coming with a second wave of corona

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINAY MADHAV
Published Sep 17, 2020, 10:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2020, 10:21 pm IST
With the government all but giving up, exhausted doctors report a change in symptoms
An isolation pod-equipped air ambulance (a helicopter fitted with medical equipment) that was inaugurated in Bengaluru on September 8, 2020. (PTI)
 An isolation pod-equipped air ambulance (a helicopter fitted with medical equipment) that was inaugurated in Bengaluru on September 8, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru: With political attention in Karnataka diverted towards the drug scandal in the Kannada film industry, coronavirus incidence had crept up to the verge of a significant milestone. The corona count is just one day away from touching the half a million mark.

The epidemic has grown by over 9000 positive cases per day in the past 10 days. It took a mere 13 days to go from four lakh cases to five lakh.

 

On Thursday, Karnataka accounted for 9366 new positive cases while discharged cases counted about 7268 cases. The number of deaths on Thursday stood at 93, of which Bengaluru accounted for 34.

Though the government is harping on statistics like the total recovery rate (over 70 per cent) and the mortality rate (less than two per cent), the numbers are staggering. While the total number of active cases in Karnataka stands at 1.03 lakh, COVID-related deaths are up to 7629. At least three districts in the state have shown a death rate over 3 per cent.

 

Bengaluru is worst affected district in the state, accounting for over 40 per cent of the cases. So far, Bengaluru has has seen 1.84 lakh COVID-19 positive cases, of which over 41,053 are still active. There have been 2555 COVID-19 deaths in the city.

Doctors working with COVID-19 patients are fearing worse days ahead as the government has totally given up on preventive measures.

One doctor who works in the COVID ward of a hospital attached to a private medical college said people have to be more careful as the symptoms are changing.

 

"We feel that a second wave is coming. Most of the new patients are coming with symptoms of pneumonia. With the Bengaluru weather getting colder every day, pneumonia could be a bad sign,'' he said.

"The worst part is that we are running out of beds in hospitals. Most of these patients cannot be treated in quarantine centres. We need more oxygen supplies and medical staff working in COVID wards are exhausted. If the inflow of pneumonia patients increases, it will be impossible to handle,'' he added.

Tags: karnataka coronavirus, corona second wave
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

Didn't incur any expenditure on 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston last year: Centre

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the outgoing Union Minister of Food Processing in Narendra Modi govt.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Union Cabinet as Akali Dal opposes farm Bills

IAF Apache helicopter flies over UT amid border tension with China, in Ladakh. — PTI photo

India reiterates skirmishes caused by China's provocative military manoeuvres at LAC

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa gets off his car in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Yediyurappa to discuss cabinet reshuffle with PM Modi, Central ministers in Delhi



Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
