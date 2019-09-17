Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2019 Supreme Court allows ...
Supreme Court allows Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit J&K districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:48 am IST
However, the court said his visit would be subject to the restrictions in force.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted senior Congress leader and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to go to Kashmir to make an assessment of the impact of the lockdown on the life of citizens in the state.

Permitting Ghulam Nabi Azad to go to J&K, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S.A. Bobde and S. Abdul Nazeer said he will be allowed to visit Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla and Jammu.

 

The court noted Mr Azad had on his own undertaken his visit would be apolitical, and he would not hold any political rally or political activity during his visit to the four districts of J&K, which is under lockdown.

“We permit the petitioner to go to Srinagar and visit the following districts, subject to restrictions, if any: (i) Srinagar, (ii) Anantnag, (iii) Baramulla and (iv) Jammu. The petitioner has undertaken before the court on his own volition that he will not indulge in any political rally or political activity during his visit,” the bench said.

Meanwhile, the top court said that J&K CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami would be at liberty to go to Srinagar “as and when he feels that his health condition would enable him to undertake the journey”.

Mr Tarigami was brought to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS on the orders of the top court.

