Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2019 Setback for Tejashwi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Setback for Tejashwi as RJD MLA backs Nitish Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Voices against Tejashwi Yadav have been rising after the RJD-led grand alliance suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
Nitish Kumar
 Nitish Kumar

Patna: In the first sign of discontent brewing within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) following its defeat, a senior party leader and five-time MLA from Gaighat constituency Maheshwar Yadav has come out in the open to protest against the party leadership.

On Monday, while speaking to reporters in Patna, he blamed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for supporting a section of leaders in the BJP who have been speaking against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said, “Tejashwi Yadav is in touch with certain forces in the BJP who have been opposing Nitish Kumar’s leadership in the NDA. He will not succeed as people of the state want Nitish Kumar to continue as the chief minister of Bihar.”

 

He also claimed that a majority of RJD MLAs want to contest Assembly elections in alliance with the JDU.

“Tejashwi Yadav is losing his grip in the party. I am aware that around two-thirds of RJD MLAs want to contest Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I will soon form a new group with the support of RJD MLAs who want to join hands with the JDU,” RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav said.

Voices against Tejashwi Yadav have been rising after the RJD-led grand alliance suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. A section in the grand alliance including the Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), led by Jitan Ram Manjhi has already expressed their disagreement over Tejashwi Yadav being declared as the chief ministerial candidate by the RJD.

...
Tags: rashtriya janata dal


Latest From Nation

DMK president M K Stalin

DMK demo against Amit Shah view on September 20

Errum Manzil

Judgment on Errum Manzil is a win for city: Shafat Ali

Kamal Haasan

Battle for Tamil will be bigger than Jallikattu protest: Kamal Haasan

An infant that was just a month old was found by a search team on the Godavari shore near the Kachuluru Manda in Devipat-nam Mandal. (Representational image)

AP boat tragedy: A son missing. A baby boy’s corpse washes up.



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana high court dashes K Chandrashekar Rao plan for Errum Manzil

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

'No 56 can stop you': Karti to P Chidambaram on his 74th birthday

'We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,' Karti wrote on Twitter. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Pune: Doctor looked on as driver fixed tyre of car, both run over by luxury bus

Doctor had performed around 3,500 complicated surgeries. (Photo: Representational image)

'Delhi hasn't felt pinch of economic slowdown due to AAP's schemes': Kejriwal

'We waived electricity bills up to 200 units. We provided free water and waived the old water bills. Now, travelling in a bus will also be free for women,' he said. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham