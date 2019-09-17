Setback for Tejashwi as RJD MLA backs Nitish Kumar

Patna: In the first sign of discontent brewing within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) following its defeat, a senior party leader and five-time MLA from Gaighat constituency Maheshwar Yadav has come out in the open to protest against the party leadership.

On Monday, while speaking to reporters in Patna, he blamed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for supporting a section of leaders in the BJP who have been speaking against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said, “Tejashwi Yadav is in touch with certain forces in the BJP who have been opposing Nitish Kumar’s leadership in the NDA. He will not succeed as people of the state want Nitish Kumar to continue as the chief minister of Bihar.”

He also claimed that a majority of RJD MLAs want to contest Assembly elections in alliance with the JDU.

“Tejashwi Yadav is losing his grip in the party. I am aware that around two-thirds of RJD MLAs want to contest Assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I will soon form a new group with the support of RJD MLAs who want to join hands with the JDU,” RJD MLA Maheshwar Yadav said.

Voices against Tejashwi Yadav have been rising after the RJD-led grand alliance suffered a humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. A section in the grand alliance including the Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), led by Jitan Ram Manjhi has already expressed their disagreement over Tejashwi Yadav being declared as the chief ministerial candidate by the RJD.