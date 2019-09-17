Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2019 New B’luru in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New B’luru in 8 months? CM must step up: Experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2019, 3:37 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 3:37 am IST
BSY needs to be rooted in real, not cosmetic, issues: Bijoor.
Picture for representation
 Picture for representation

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has stated that his government will change the face of Bengaluru in another eight months. However, urban experts argue that a firm conviction was needed for this to fructify.

Chief Minister had stated that he will work towards improving basic facilities besides building roads, underpasses and corridors while adding that over Rs 11,000 crore will be pumped for development of the city.

 

He also had announced plans to extend Metro up to KIAL, integration of NICE road with the Peripheral Ring Road besides working on an Israel model to find a solution to the garbage issue in the city.

Brand guru Harish Bijoor said if there is a firm conviction to do it, anything is possible and changing the face of Bengaluru in eight months is definitely a possibility.

“Brand Bengaluru needs a facelift for sure. This must, however, not be cosmetic. He needs to be rooted in real issues that are crying for a solution!” he added.

Echoing Mr Bijoor’s views, urban expert and chief enabler at Centre for Inclusive Governance, Mr Sridhar Pabbisetty said “Bengaluru can surely be streamlined and over a period of eight months, dedicated efforts by state and city administration can sur-ely make a lot of changes.”

He insisted that the comprehensive set of measures should be built on the four pillars of transparency, accountability, decentralisation of power and active citizen participation.

“A first start will be to make the Metropolitan Planning Committee come to life and ensure parastatals align their operations to the plans of MPC,” Mr Sridhar said.

He pointed out that the ward committees hold a crucial link to ensure the government gets a true feedback loop from the ground up and reminded that while these short-term plans roll out, the government should also seriously put in place a multi-year planning process and its adherence by all agencies.

A BJP leader close to CM maintained that “Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa is serious and in another eight months we can expect real results in Bengaluru. He has a no-nonsense team of officials to guide him to achieve his dream.”

Already, he has ordered for a probe into many projects which were mired in corruption, the source revealed.

...
Tags: b.s. yediyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao

Why wasn’t he taken to Nims?

Mani C. Kappen

Mani C Kappen’s hand is dirty, says Shajahan

E Sreedharan

Kozhikode: E Sreedharan to attend Engineering Day fete

In a letter to Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara, it put the alleged victim at fault for filing a

Thrissur: Home dept winds up probe on Wadakkanchery gang-rape



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Public exams for class 5 & 8: College students protest

The SFI students along with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also staged a demonstration in front of the Anna stadium at Vadaserry in Nagercoil. Reji Singh, state president of DYFI, addressing the protesters, complained that the scheme was part of the New Education Policy of the union government and this was to scare children from poor rural backgrounds from continuing their education.

Madras high court rap for failure to evict retired cop

Madras high court

Chennai: Mentally-ill man runs riot, held

Head constable Sundhramoorthy, law and order, Mambalam, secured the man, but the man bit his middle finger into two, and fled the spot. Sundhramoorthy was taken to the Stanley government hospital for treatment. A little later, Mambalam sub-inspector Sekar, who came to the spot nabbed the man and took him under custody.

Grievances Galore: SFI members protest at Tiruchy meeting

The members of the Tiruchy District Cable TV operators led by their State general secretary Veeramuthu and district president Vishnuvardhan submitted a memorandum to the Tamil Nadu Government through the district collector, urging the government to hold talks with the satellite TV managements, to ensure they reduced their charges; in turn, the cable TV operators can reduce the monthly charges to the customers. (Representational image)

Grievances Galore: Civic activists seek removal of all banners
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham