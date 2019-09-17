Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2019 Namma Kannada Nadu: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Namma Kannada Nadu: BSY checkmates Amit Shah?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Shah had openly pushed for the 'one nation, one language' agenda during the celebration of Hindi Diwas last week.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (from L), Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and Director NIMHANS Dr B.N. Gangadhar at the 24th Convocation of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences at NIMHANS convention centre in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo: KPN)
 Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (from L), Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan and Director NIMHANS Dr B.N. Gangadhar at the 24th Convocation of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences at NIMHANS convention centre in Bengaluru on Monday (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: The only BJP-ruled state in south India, now blowing hot and cold after Home minister Amit Shah’s ‘one nation, one language’ speech last week, has also joined the chorus against  Hindi imposition with Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday tweeting about the importance of Kannada in Karnataka in what is being seen as a rebuff of Mr Shah’s controversial proposal.

Other south Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have already vehemently opposed the proposal with DMK leaders warning of huge protests and drawing a parallel to the famous anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s, against the imposition of the language.  

 

Yediyurappa said, “All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise on its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture.”

Though he did not make a specific reference to the ‘one nation, one language’ move or Amit Shah, this tweet is being interpreted as his contradiction of the Home minister’s stand.  

Shah had openly pushed for the ‘one nation, one language’ agenda during the celebration of Hindi Diwas last week. He had said, “There are several languages in India and they have their own value, but it is important for the nation to have one language that it is identified by in the world. If there is one language that can unite the country, it’s Hindi.”

“All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, #Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise on its importance and are committed to promote Kannada and our state’s culture.”  

Yediyurappa tweeted in what is being viewed as a subtle rebuff of the Home minister’s stance.

Earlier, the opposition  Congress and JDS had hit out at the BJP and Shah, charging them with attempting to impose Hindi.

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader and former Chief Minister  Siddaramaiah had even gone on to call Shah a ‘home wrecker’ for his comments.

Another former CM, H.D. Kumaraswamy, of the JDS, had dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate ‘Kannada Divas’.

...
Tags: b.s. yediyurappa, amit shah, hindi imposition
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Errum Manzil

Judgment on Errum Manzil is a win for city: Shafat Ali

Kamal Haasan

Battle for Tamil will be bigger than Jallikattu protest: Kamal Haasan

An infant that was just a month old was found by a search team on the Godavari shore near the Kachuluru Manda in Devipat-nam Mandal. (Representational image)

AP boat tragedy: A son missing. A baby boy’s corpse washes up.

The accused stole vehicles from Koramangala, Madiwala, Viveknagar, Indiranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Banaswadi, Yeshwanthpur, Subramanyanagar, Rammurthynagar and Halasuru.

A bike-lifter with swag! Took GF on picnics on stolen 2-wheelers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao hangs himself to death at home

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Telangana high court dashes K Chandrashekar Rao plan for Errum Manzil

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

'No 56 can stop you': Karti to P Chidambaram on his 74th birthday

'We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,' Karti wrote on Twitter. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

PM Modi confirms Donald Trump will join him at Houston event

If a trade deal with the US is indeed announced during Mr Modi’s visit, it is expected to assuage President Trump’s concerns about levy of duties on American goods as well as the increase in US imports by India. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham