Nation Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra Assembly election: 125 seats each for Congress, NCP

BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Sep 17, 2019
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:46 am IST
The NCP and the Congress will contest on 125 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.
Mumbai: While the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena are yet to finalise a seat-sharing deal, Opposition parties — Congress and the NCP — have sealed the pact by deciding to contest on 125 seats each in Maharashtra. The remaining seats will be left for the allies.

Confirming the development, NCP chief Sharad Pawar tweeted, “The NCP and the Congress will contest on 125 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. Other allies will get the remaining 38 seats.”

 

“Though the seat-sharing has been finalised, parties are yet to decide on other important factors, including who will contest from which seat and names of the candidates to be fielded,” Mr Pawar said.

Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, bjp-shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


