Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2019 Kodela Siva Prasada ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao hangs himself to death at home

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA T CHAITANYA
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:15 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Former AP Speaker found dead at Banjara Hills; his death raises suspicions.
Kodela Siva Prasada Rao
 Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Hyderabad: The former Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assem-bly, former minister and senior Telugu Desam leader, Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, 72, died under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Monday. The police said that the TD leader was found hanging from the ceiling in his room and was declared dead at the Basavatara-kam Indo-American Cancer Hospital at noon.

Family members of the deceased politico have reportedly told the police that he was depressed for a while now, and they suspected it to be the reason for his taking the extreme step. However, the police said that they were investigating into circumstances that led to Dr Rao to commit suicide.

 

Police said the incident was reported to them at around 11.30 am after the TD leader was admitted to the hospital. Dr Rao has been living at his residence at his two-storey house located on Banjara Hills, Road No. 5, along his wife Sasikala and daughter Dr Vijayalakshmi, for the last 20 days. At around 10 am, Dr Rao had told his daughter that he would be going upstairs and latched the door of his room, said A.R. Srinivas, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), west zone. When Vijayala-kshmi went upstairs later to inform her father that she was taking her mother to a hospital , she did not get any response.

When she peered in through the French windows, she found she hanging from the ceiling.

“Dr Lakshmi peeped through a window, when her father did not respond to her knocking, and saw him hanging from the ceiling by a cloth noose. She immediately alerted the gunman and security guard, who broke open the door and brought him down. He was rushed to the Indo-American Cancer Hospital in an unconscious state. The doctors tried to revive him, but he died,” said DCP Srinivas.

While reports emerged that his elder son, Dr. K Siva Rama Krishna, was also present in the house, the police refuted it.

Responding to a query, DCP Srinivas said, “Presently, we do not have any information that his son was present at the house. Dr Rao was in the house with his wife and daughter, besides a maid, when the incident took place.”

Dr Rao had made a phone call at around 8.30 am and then had breakfast before going upstairs. The police are investigating to find whom and what the leader had spoken to last, the DCP added.

The police team that inspected Dr Rao’s house found a cloth tied to the ceiling fan in his room. The rod of the fan was bent, suggesting that he could have hung himself to it.

Based on his daughter Dr Lakshmi’s complaint, a case of suspicious death under section 174 of the Cr. PC has been registered. The body was sent to the Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. His post-mortem was being videographed to assist transparency in the court as evidence.

“The Kodela family members have claimed that he was under depression for a while. It is being rumoured that he attempted suicide a few days ago. We are trying to verify facts before coming to a conclusion,” said DCP Srinivas.

The hospital authorities, in a statement, said, “Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was brought to the hospital at 11.35 am in an unresponsive state. As per medical protocol, resuscitative measures were initiated immediately. In spite of best efforts of the medical team at the Basavata-rakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 12.39 pm.”

A team of three doctors performed the autopsy on the body. Prima facie it was opined that he had died of hanging. Samples of his viscera were collected and sent for analysis to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

His body was shifted to the NTR Bhavan at Banjara Hills, from where it would be shifted to Narsaraopet in Guntur district of AP.

...
Tags: telugu desam, dr kodela siva prasada rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

‘Bombula Siva Prasad’, family face many cases
Family blames it on humiliation

Latest From Nation

Kamal Haasan

Battle for Tamil will be bigger than Jallikattu protest: Kamal Haasan

An infant that was just a month old was found by a search team on the Godavari shore near the Kachuluru Manda in Devipat-nam Mandal. (Representational image)

AP boat tragedy: A son missing. A baby boy’s corpse washes up.

The accused stole vehicles from Koramangala, Madiwala, Viveknagar, Indiranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Banaswadi, Yeshwanthpur, Subramanyanagar, Rammurthynagar and Halasuru.

A bike-lifter with swag! Took GF on picnics on stolen 2-wheelers

A detailed inspection it was found that the explosives are nothing but regular unused crackers abandoned by revellers while taking out a Ganesha immersion procession on Sunday.

Crackers mistaken for bombs: Panic grips Ramanagara



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana high court dashes K Chandrashekar Rao plan for Errum Manzil

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

'No 56 can stop you': Karti to P Chidambaram on his 74th birthday

'We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,' Karti wrote on Twitter. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Farooq Abdullah arrested under Public Safety Act

Farooq Abdullah

Pune: Doctor looked on as driver fixed tyre of car, both run over by luxury bus

Doctor had performed around 3,500 complicated surgeries. (Photo: Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham