Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2019 Govt's new rule ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt's new rule: NGO staff need to declare no role in conversions

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Earlier, only applicants who were seeking permission to receive foreign contribution were required to make a declaration.
In a notification, the ministry announced the changes in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, which includes that individuals receiving personal gift valued up to Rs 1 lakh need not inform the government about it anymore. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 In a notification, the ministry announced the changes in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, which includes that individuals receiving personal gift valued up to Rs 1 lakh need not inform the government about it anymore. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi: Office bearers, key functionaries and members of NGOs, receiving foreign funds, will have to declare before the government that they were not prosecuted or convicted for converting anyone from one faith to another, the Home Ministry said on Monday.

In a notification, the ministry announced the changes in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, which includes that individuals receiving personal gift valued up to Rs 1 lakh need not inform the government about it anymore.

 

It has been made mandatory for every key member of the NGO "office bearers and key functionaries and members" to certify that they have not been "prosecuted or convicted" for "conversion" from one faith to another and for creating "communal tension and disharmony", according to the notification.

Earlier, as per the FCRA 2010, only the applicants such as directors who were seeking permission to receive foreign contribution were required to make such a declaration.

In addition, every member of an NGO must also now, under oath, through an affidavit, certify that they have never been involved in "diverting" foreign funds or propagating "sedition" or "advocating violent means".

This declaration, too, needs to be given to all members of an NGO. Earlier, this declaration was to be only given by the applicant of an NGO.

Individuals receiving personal gift valued up to Rs 1 lakh need not inform the government about it anymore, the Home Ministry said on Monday as it amended the FCRA.

Earlier, the threshold value was Rs 25,000, as per the market value of the gift item in India.

The Centre amended the rules governing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2011, and notified this change alongside some other modifications.

In case of emergent medical aid needed during a visit abroad, the acceptance of foreign hospitality has to be intimated to the government within a month of such receipt, according to the amended rules.

The intimation should contain full details including the source, approximate value in Indian rupees and the purpose for which and the manner in which it was utilised. Earlier, the intimation was required to be given within two months.

The Modi government has over the past five years tightened rules and procedures to receive and utilise foreign contribution.

Permission to receive foreign contribution has been taken away from nearly 18,000 NGOs which were found to be violating the various clauses of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverages and indepth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ngo, foreign contribution (regulation) act, home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar moved a special court in Barasat on Tuesday, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a CBI notice to him for appearing before it in the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Special court refuses to hear Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail plea

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday morning wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 67th birthday, a day before she is scheduled to meet him in Delhi. (Photo: File)

Ahead of meet, Mamata Banerjee wishes PM Modi on his birthday

State transport minister A K Saseendran in a letter to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari requested flexibility to fix fines under the ammended Motor Vehicles Act at rates proportionate to the gravity of the offences and which are affordable by all. (Photo: Twitter)

'Disproportionate': Kerala transport minister writes to Gadkari over hefty fine

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Save upto Rs 1.5 lakh on Tata Hexa, Harrier, Tigor & more

To ease out the process of finance, Tata has tied up with multiple financial institutions to offer up to 100 percent on-road finance and EMI packages on its offerings.
 

Priyanka's birthday wish for 'Jaan' Nick is filled with a lot of love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)

Birthday boy Modi visits Statue of Unity in home state; shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69, reached the Sardar Sarovar Dam around 8:45 am on Wednesday to celebrate his birthday in home state Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Public exams for class 5 & 8: College students protest

The SFI students along with the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also staged a demonstration in front of the Anna stadium at Vadaserry in Nagercoil. Reji Singh, state president of DYFI, addressing the protesters, complained that the scheme was part of the New Education Policy of the union government and this was to scare children from poor rural backgrounds from continuing their education.

Madras high court rap for failure to evict retired cop

Madras high court

Chennai: Mentally-ill man runs riot, held

Head constable Sundhramoorthy, law and order, Mambalam, secured the man, but the man bit his middle finger into two, and fled the spot. Sundhramoorthy was taken to the Stanley government hospital for treatment. A little later, Mambalam sub-inspector Sekar, who came to the spot nabbed the man and took him under custody.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham