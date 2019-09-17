Nation Current Affairs 17 Sep 2019 DK Shivakumar health ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DK Shivakumar health worrisome, crucial hearing on bail in ED court today

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 17, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 1:51 am IST
He is likely to remain in the CCU till Tuesday afternoon and taken to court directly from there, sources said.
DK Shivakumar
 DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar  who is now in the extended custody of the  Enforcement Directorate (ED), spent his time on Monday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, with doctors shifting him to the Coronory Care Unit (CCU) after his health deteriorated.   

His custody will come to an end on Tuesday and the ED,  which had arrested him on September 3, is expected to produce him before the ED designated court where his bail petition is being heard. If Shivakumar's bail petition is rejected, he will be sent to judicial custody, said sources.

 

On Friday, after the ED designated court extended Shivakumar's custody, the former minister was taken to RML hospital with high blood pressure and fever. Since his blood pressure did not come down till Saturday, he was shifted to the CCU as the high BP was causing a strain on his heart. He is likely to remain in the CCU till Tuesday afternoon and  taken to court directly from there, sources said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the ED claimed before the Delhi court that if released on bail,  Shivakumar may influence those persons who know about his 'grave offence' of money laundering and are yet to be examined. Opposing Shivakumar's bail application, the ED told Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that the investigation was at a crucial stage and the release of the politician may destroy important evidence. The court is likely to continue hearing arguments on the bail application on Tuesday. The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others. It had filed PMLA case against him and others based on a charge sheet by the Income Tax department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores of rupees.   The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S.K. Sharma of transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash.

...
Tags: dk shivakumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Errum Manzil

Judgment on Errum Manzil is a win for city: Shafat Ali

Kamal Haasan

Battle for Tamil will be bigger than Jallikattu protest: Kamal Haasan

An infant that was just a month old was found by a search team on the Godavari shore near the Kachuluru Manda in Devipat-nam Mandal. (Representational image)

AP boat tragedy: A son missing. A baby boy’s corpse washes up.

The accused stole vehicles from Koramangala, Madiwala, Viveknagar, Indiranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Banaswadi, Yeshwanthpur, Subramanyanagar, Rammurthynagar and Halasuru.

A bike-lifter with swag! Took GF on picnics on stolen 2-wheelers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched in India

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

Redmi K20 Pro review- Still the Pro in the crowd

While we have the more humble Carbon Black variant, the phone is also available in the Glacier Blue, Flame Red and a recently added Pearl White variant.
 

Shakuntala Devi first look: Vidya Balan as Human Computer will leave you stunned

Shakuntala Devi first look. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple Watch 4 killer Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch launched

The Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch is the Apple Watch 4 killer we have been eagerly awaiting and there is an excellent reason for even iPhone owners to purchase it.
 

Volkswagen ID.3 in pics: Exteriors, interiors and more

The German carmaker has priced the ID.3 under €30,000, which is almost equal to Rs 23.80 lakh.
 

Five amazing WhatsApp features you can use right now

These features will make you a WhatsApp ninja.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao hangs himself to death at home

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Telangana high court dashes K Chandrashekar Rao plan for Errum Manzil

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

'No 56 can stop you': Karti to P Chidambaram on his 74th birthday

'We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us,' Karti wrote on Twitter. (Photo: ANI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

PM Modi confirms Donald Trump will join him at Houston event

If a trade deal with the US is indeed announced during Mr Modi’s visit, it is expected to assuage President Trump’s concerns about levy of duties on American goods as well as the increase in US imports by India. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham