A bike-lifter with swag! Took GF on picnics on stolen 2-wheelers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 17, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2019, 2:03 am IST
With the arrest of Gunashekar and three others, Koramangala police busted a major inter-state two- wheeler lifting gang in the city.
Bengaluru: He wanted to keep his girlfriend happy and also earn some quick money. The easiest way Gunashekar alias Katti Guna (21), a resident of Austin Town near Ashoknagar, found was to steal expensive two-wheelers, take his girlfriend on picnics on different bikes every time m and sell the two-wheelers to continue with his expensive lifestyle.

With the arrest of Gunashekar and three others, Koramangala police busted a major inter-state two- wheeler lifting gang in the city. They seized 30 high-end bikes worth `45.20 lakh.

 

The seized vehicles included 16 Bullets, 6 Dios, 2 KTMs and 6 Bajaj bikes. Along with Gunashekar, the police arrested Henry Michael (25), a resident of Pennagaluru in Andhra Pradesh, Ajith Kumar alias Ajith (20), Gayyam Panchalaiah (20) and Kanukunat Maheshwara Reddy (25).

The accused stole vehicles from Koramangala, Madiwala, Viveknagar, Indiranagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Banaswadi, Yeshwanthpur, Subramanyanagar, Rammurthynagar and Halasuru.

The gang members assembled in Bengaluru, took bikes on rent and conducted recce around different localities of the city. They would identify houses and places where new Bullets or other expensive bikes are parked. Come back to the spot early next morning and steal the vehicles using duplicate keys.

Gunashekar told the police that he took his girlfriend on picnics and long drives on the stolen bikes. He would also do shopping for her with the money he got from selling the bikes.

He ganged up with Ajith Kumar, Panchalaiah and Maheshwar and sold the bikes in Kadapa region of Andhra Pradesh.

With the arrest, Koramangala police solved six cases in their limits, three in Madiwala and HSR Layout limits, four cases in Viveknagar and two cases in Rajajinagar and Basaveshwarnagar police limits.

One arrested

In another case of bike thefts, HSR Layout police arrested Naresh (24) and seized 10 stolen bikes worth Rs 7 lakh from him. Naresh operated single-handed and stole vehicles. The accused Naresh would steal vehicles from Adugodi, Jigani and Attibele. Later, he would sell them at throwaway prices and blow up all the money to keep himself entertained.

