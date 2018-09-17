United Left wins all 4 central panel posts in JNU elections

Members of Left Unity celebrate after their success in JNUSU elections, in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Left alliance swept all central panel posts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election, defeating RSS affiliated ABVP. Left presidential candidate N Sai Balaji won with 2,161 votes. The united front was made up of four Left student groups — All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), and All India Students’ Federation (AISF).

Their presidential candidate, N Sai Balaji of the AISA, defeated Lalit Pandey of the ABVP by a margin of 1,179 votes. For the post of vice president, Sarika Chaudhary of the DSF garnered 2,692 votes and trounced ABVP candidate Geetasri Boruah by a margin of 1,680 votes. Aejaj Ahmed of the SFI polled 2,423 votes and won the post of general secretary, by defeating Ganesh Gurjar of the ABVP by 1,300 votes.

Amutha of the AISF defeated ABVP’s Venkat Choubey by 800 votes to win the post of joint secretary. Amutha bagged 2,047 votes. The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years.