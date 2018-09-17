search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

To strengthen east coast, Air Force plans to make Andhra ‘strategic base’

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 11:36 am IST
IAF plans to build helicopter training facility in Prakasam, drone manufacturing facility in Anantapur, cybersecurity centre in Amaravati.
The Indian Air Force plans to make Rajahmundry and Vijayawada airports asset positioning bases. (Representational Image | ANI)
 The Indian Air Force plans to make Rajahmundry and Vijayawada airports asset positioning bases. (Representational Image | ANI)

Amaravati: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has come up with major plans for Andhra Pradesh to make it a 'strategic base'. Prime among them is IAF's plans to set up a major helicopter training facility at Donakonda in Prakasam district.

The other plans put forth before the Andhra Pradesh government are establishing a drone manufacturing facility in Anantapur district, a cybersecurity centre in Amaravati and making Rajahmundry and Vijayawada airports asset positioning bases, top bureaucratic sources said.

 

"On our part, we have constituted a task team to coordinate with the IAF on these projects. A preliminary ground survey has also been done to identify suitable locations and we have asked the IAF to submit detailed project reports," a top bureaucrat involved in the process told news agency PTI.

The IAF, as part of its strategy to strengthen vigil along the east coast, has proposed the use of existing civilian airports at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada for positioning its assets - fighter and other aircraft.

IAF currently has a base at Arakkonam near Chennai, while the Navy has INS Dega in Visakhapatnam.

"In view of the growing strategic importance of the east coast and China moving fast, the IAF intends to strengthen its presence in the region. Setting up asset positioning bases in Andhra Pradesh is part of the strategy," the bureaucrat privy to the deliberations said on condition of anonymity.

Also, IAF helicopters and other aircraft that could be used for rescue and relief operations in case of natural calamities would be positioned at these bases.

The IAF top brass has already held at least three rounds of talks with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and discussed the projects.

Last week, IAF Southern Command Chief Air Marshal B Suresh and his team held talks with the chief minister and came up with a fresh proposal to develop Air Force Enclaves at different locations in the state.

The state government initially offered 2,700 acres of land at Donakonda, along the abandoned World War-II airstrip, for the proposed helicopter training facility.

Subsequently, the IAF told the state government that it required less extent of land and, accordingly 1200 acres has been identified for the project.

"About 300 acre of this parcel of land will be given to Airports Authority of India for civilian aircraft operations and the rest to the IAF for the helicopter training facility," a senior bureaucrat in the revenue department said.

The IAF intends to set up the drone manufacturing facility in Anantapur district since it is close to the Yelahanka Air Base near Bengaluru. The project cost and other details are being worked out.

Meanwhile, the IAF has sought land at Suryalanka in Guntur district to expand the existing Air Force Station. It has also sought allotment of land in Nellore and Bhogapuram (where an international civilian airport is proposed) for the Air Force Enclaves.

The chief minister directed Infrastructure and Investments Principal Secretary Ajay Jain to coordinate with the IAF on this.

Tags: indian air force, andhra pradesh, strategic base, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Central Govt directs Rajasthan to ensure TB does not spread from captive elephants

The animal rights group has also filed a petition with the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court seeking to end all elephant rides at Amer Fort in light of apparent violations of load restrictions and other laws.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Babar Azam becomes second-fastest batsman to 2000 ODI runs

Babar, who achieved it in the 45th innings, has played 47 ODIs so far. (Photo: AP)
 

Computer scientists highest earning, get 5 times more than those with arts degrees

According to the report, six months after graduating, the average salary of an Imperial College London computer science graduate is £50,000. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PSLV-C42 launches two foreign satellites

The satellite applications include forestry mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring and maritime missions.
 

Even low levels of traffic pollution tied to heart damage

Air pollution appears to be damaging for cardiovascular health even at a relatively low exposure level.
 

Here's how religious upbringing affects one's health

These findings are important for both our understanding of health and our understanding of parenting practices. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Relief for Karnataka: Kumaraswamy cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2/ litre

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced the decision to cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

As fuel prices rise, Tamil Nadu groom gets 5 litres of petrol as ‘wedding gift’

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him a 5-litre can as a gift. (Representational Image)

PM Modi's 68th birthday: TN BJP gifts gold rings to babies born today

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and gynaecologist Tamilisai Soundararajan gifted gold rings to babies born at a government hospital. (Photo: Twitter | @DrTamilisaiBJP)

ISRO likely to launch Chandrayaan-2 on January 3 next year

ISRO Chief K Sivan said, Chandrayaan 2 in 2019 . 50 satellites to be launched in next 3 years. (Photo: ANI)

In Video: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari breaks lock of sealed house

'I broke the seal against pick and choose policy by the corporation. The locals claimed all the houses were illegally constructed but a particular house was singled out for action by the corporation,' Tiwari said. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham