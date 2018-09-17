search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Think about Bharat Mata, Lotus when you campaign: Amit Shah to BJP workers

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 8:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 8:44 pm IST
Shah asked workers to work hard, saying polls can't be won only through achievements of the govt and it was election of party workers.
Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)
 Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

Jaipur: BJP president Amit Shah Monday asked party workers in poll-bound Rajasthan to think about 'Bharat Mata' and 'Lotus' when they campaign, prompting opposition party Congress to ask whether he has lost faith in the state's Vasundhara Raje government.

Addressing BJP workers at an event in industrial city Bhilwara, Shah asked them to work hard at booth level, saying elections cannot be won only through achievements of the government and it was an election of party workers rather than just of any minister or chief minister.

 

At the same time, the BJP chief also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are working as double engines to lead the country and the state, respectively, and every party worker should visit door-to-door to highlight the work done by the two leaders.

He also highlighted several achievements of the Modi government at the Centre, listing surgical strike against Pakistan, increase in minimum support price for farm produce and vaccination scheme among others. Exuding confidence in party workers, Shah said that it was not an election of any minister or chief minister but it was an election of party workers and the BJP.

Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event.

Reacting to his speech, Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot said the saffron party head has lost faith in five-year tenure of Raje government in the state as he was seeking votes in the name of 'Bharat Mata' and the BJP. Shah also hit out at the Congress on issues of NRC (National Register of Citizens in Assam) and surgical strike.

He said the 'Mahagathbandhan', or the grand alliance that the Opposition is talking about will not be able to defeat the BJP. At another event in Bhilwara, Shah celebrated Modi's birthday with differently-abled children and said the prime minister's life was dedicated people of the country, its pride and its development. Shah will address 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' in Nagaur and Udaipur on Tuesday.

The BJP president is interacting with party workers at various places through this event. Since July, this is Shah's third visit to the state where assembly elections are scheduled to take place later this year.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, congress, vasundhara raje, pm modi, sachin pilot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Duchess of Sussex backs cookbook to help project set up after deadly London fire

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.(Photo: AP)
 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi in Varanasi on his 68th birthday, interacts with school students

'As students, it is vital to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

SC asks Bengal govt to submit its report on murders of BJP workers

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan said it will go into the locus of petitioner advocate Gaurav Bhatia only after the state government’s reply comes, after the state government said such petitions should not be encouraged by the court. (Photo: File)

Work RSS does is incomparable, says Mohan Bhagwat at 3-day conclave

On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)

Demonetisation 'biggest scam' of Modi govt, says Rahul in poll-bound MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi C Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia L and State President Kamal Nath during a roadshow in Bhopl. (Photo: PTI)

Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to be merged, says govt

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, 'Government had announced in the budget that consolidation of banks was also in our agenda and the first step has been announced.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham