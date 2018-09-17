search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Work RSS does is incomparable, says Mohan Bhagwat at 3-day conclave

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 7:04 pm IST
'Congress played a big role in freedom movement and gave India many great personalities,' Bhagwat said.
On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)
 On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling BJP, began a three-day conclave in the national capital on Monday with an aim to engage with a cross section of people and present its perspective on future of the country.

On the first day of the conclave, "Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective", Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation.

 

Bhagwat, spoke on a variety of issues, including the freedom movement. "Congress played a big role in freedom movement and gave India many great personalities," he said.

"The work RSS does is incomparable," he added.

Almost all major opposition parties gave the conclave a miss though the RSS had invited them. The venue of the event is Vigyan Bhavan, where usually major government events are held.

Tags: rss, rss conclave, mohan bhagwat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Duchess of Sussex backs cookbook to help project set up after deadly London fire

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.(Photo: AP)
 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation 'biggest scam' of Modi govt, says Rahul in poll-bound MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi C Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia L and State President Kamal Nath during a roadshow in Bhopl. (Photo|: PTI)

Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to be merged, says govt

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, 'Government had announced in the budget that consolidation of banks was also in our agenda and the first step has been announced.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Tea and Rahul Gandhi for company: Congress chief takes a break during MP roadshow

Senior party leaders, including MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath and state party’s campaign panel chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, were seen by his side. (Photo: Video screengrab)

CBI writes to Facebook, Cambridge Analytica in data theft probe

Data mining and analysis firm Cambridge Analytica earlier faced allegations that it used personal information harvested from 87 million Facebook accounts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 US presidential election. (Representational Image)

US sanctions won't impact India-Russia defence ties: Sitharaman

Sitharaman was replying to a question on whether the US sanctions on military transactions with Russia will hit New Delhi's strategic and defence ties with one of its closest partners. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham