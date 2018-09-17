search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rising fuel rates hurt pockets: VK Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEENA GHANATE
Published Sep 17, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 6:22 am IST
No government has achieved what the BJP has, he said.
Rahul Gandhi speaks what his aides, who are in a please-all mode, feed him, They have to invent something. The Rafale deal is far better and aircraft we are getting are 40 per cent cheaper than the one signed by the UPA. Whether you distort it, elongate it or accept it, it is up to you.
Hyderabad: The pocket was being affected by rising petrol prices but the quantum needs to be considered, said minister of state Gen. V.K. Singh (retired), on Sunday.

“In 2013, I have still got the bill, the price of petrol in Delhi was `82. 2013. That is not very long back. Petrol prices are fluctuating. They went down for certain reasons and they started climbing back again. Yes, the pocket is being affected but by how much? Food inflation and other inflation is down. We are not calculating the overall affect but just because petrol prices are up, (the mood is) lets agitate,” the minister said, referring to the price of petrol in the UPA years.

 

On the sidelines of the TedX Hyderabad 2018 event, Mr Singh said that the BJP had always looked at its support base pan-India. Speaking about forming alliances in the south, he said, “Southern states are slightly different. Each state has its own dynamics. Tamil Nadu has got a personality cult, the same is true for Andhra and the same maybe true for Telangana. In these circumstances, how will the party base grow, and decide how the party will move forward.”

While pointing out that anti-incumbency may not be a factor in the forthcoming elections, he said that what the NDA government had achieved was never done before. He listed the free gas connections, Mudra loans, Ayushman Bharat, housing and insurance schemes. He added, “The academic block of incumbency doesn’t take these things into account. This is the base that is not touched.”

Regarding the peace talks with the new government in Pakistan, Mr Singh said that despite the change of regime, the neighbour had to create a conducive environment free of firing. “Within the parameters that have been laid out, if Pakistan wants to talk, they are welcome,” he said.

Attendees increased 25% in TEDx 2018

Be it the minister of state Gen. V.K. Singh (retd) speaking about “rescuing newborns, overcoming medical emergencies in a day’s work during the Yemen crisis as part of Operation Rahaat” or actress Tabu speaking about how “Roles have the power to deconstruct you, and give you a new identity, a new dimension” or Telangana state Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi noting “Administration is the art of managing contradictions” Tedx Hyderabad 2018 was filled with various flavours of inspiration.

With over 2,500 attendees at TEDxHyderabad 2018, a 25 per cent increase in the numbers over last year, 15 speakers shared their ideas and views on ‘ReThink’, the theme for this year, on Sunday at JRC Conventions & Trade Fairs, Hyderabad.

Dr Joshi said, “The government shouldn’t be restrictive about giving options to citizens. Give them all the options and they are wise enough to choose what they want. Always think of the last man while making any decision. Better footpaths and facilities for pedestrians is one indicator of Citizen Centric Governance.”
Speaking at the event on Rethinking, Lt Commander Aishwarya Boddapati, who was among the women  Navy personnel to have circumnavigated the globe on a sail boat, said “From fear of water to riding the oceans, circumnavigating the earth onboard INS Tarini now. Rethink your fear — the best way to overcome it is to face them.”

Be it navigating the globe or cooking at home or creating schools for students or working with artisans of India or embracing plus size, TedX Hyderabad had it all.
From being a chef to being Sanjay Thumma, the Vah Chef, said, “I was intrigued by my mother’s cooking and felt the kitchen was the best playground on planet Earth. People watch my videos as stress busters and many other reasons.”
The next TEDxHyderabad is scheduled to be held on September 22, 2019.

TEDxHyderabad 2018 also hosted Experience and Entertainment zones enabling attendees to network and interact socially in a lighter ambience. The experience zone featured technology innovations from Palle Srujana, a grassroots organization that works in remote villages. It also showcased Organic Farming practices from Sahaja Aharam apart from the work done by SAHE.

Tags: v.k. singh, nda government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




