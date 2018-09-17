Relief for Karnataka: Kumaraswamy cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2/ litre

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced the decision to cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government Monday cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced the decision saying that he hoped that the reduction in fuel prices in the state will give some relief to consumers.

"Everyday fuel prices are increasing. People of Karnataka felt that the state government can reduce the prices of fuel by reducing the taxes. I want to announce from Kalburgi that the coalition government has decided to cut down the taxes for petrol and diesel minimum by 2 rupees. I hope this step taken by our coalition government will give some relief to the people of Karnataka," Kumaraswamy said.

The reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Karnataka comes after Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal earlier announced the cut in fuel prices.

Andhra Pradesh has reduced fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre, while Rajasthan has cut prices by Rs 2.5 per litre. In West Bengal fuel prices has been reducted by Re 1.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising almost every day in the past one month.

In ten districts of Maharashtra, petrol is already fetching Rs 90 and above.

On Monday, petrol was being sold at Rs 89.44 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 85.31 per litre in Chennai, Rs 83.91 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 82.06 per litre in Delhi.

Diesel prices per litre, on the other hand, were Rs 78.33 in Mumbai, Rs 75.63 in Chennai, Rs 78.00 in Kolkata and Rs 73.78 in Delhi.