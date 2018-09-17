search on deccanchronicle.com
Pune convent school principal showed porn to 14-yr-old boy, case filed: Police

Published Sep 17, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 12:25 pm IST
A woman counsellor, who was aware of the incident but asked victim to remain silent, has also been named in complaint, an official said.
Pune: A police complaint has been filed against the principal of a convent school in Pune for allegedly showing a porn video to a 14-year-old boy, Pune police said Sunday. A woman counsellor, who was aware of the incident but asked the victim to remain silent, has also been named in the complaint, an official said.

Both the accused are at large and efforts were on to arrest them, the Wanwadi police station official informed.

 

The counsellor, however, asked the student to stay silent on the issue, possibly out of fear that she would lose her job if she spoke against the principal, the official said.

"The family of the boy also chose to remain silent fearing that his education will be hampered. Police got hint of the incident through its sources and approached the school," the official said.

He said that a case had been registered against the school principal and counsellor under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

