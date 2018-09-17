search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi turns 68, Rahul Gandhi wishes him ‘good health, happiness’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 17, 2018, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 2:24 pm IST
PM Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will interact with school children.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'good health and happiness'. (Photo: File)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'good health and happiness'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th and Twitter is all abuzz with wishes and greetings pouring in for him.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wished the Prime Minister good health and happiness.

 

"Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always. @narendramodi," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress chief’s wish to PM Modi is right above last tweet on September 15, where he accused the Prime Minister over the Vijay Mallya case, alleging that the PM’s “blue-eyed boy” in the CBI weakened the lookout notice against the fugitive business tycoon and allowed him to escape the country.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been constantly accusing the Centre for its policies, also wished the Prime Minister on his 68th birthday.

Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a 13-day official tour to Europe, tweeted: “Birthaday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodiji.”

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP celebrated PM Modi's 68th birthday by gifting gold rings to babies born today.

Also Read: PM Modi's 68th birthday: TN BJP gifts gold rings to babies born today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi where he will interact with school children.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP national president Amit Shah were among the first to greet PM Modi on his birthday today.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, pm modi birthday
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Zaheer Khan feels MS Dhoni is the perfect solution to India's number 4 conundrum

There are very few players of Dhoni’s ilk when it comes to finishing an innings but the former India skipper has come under the scanner in the past few months for his inability to hit the gear when required. (Photo: AP)
 

Edinburgh Zoo bans staff from wearing hi-vis jackets, it puts their 2 pandas off sex

While Sweetie was artificially inseminated last year, she failed to reach full term. Sunshine, on the other hand, has proven 'unreceptive to natural mating.' (Photo: AP)
 

What is it like to play under Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni? Indian players spill the beans

Current India skipper Virat Kohli and former skipper MS Dhoni have been the backbone of the national setup for quite some time now. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman threatens to delete her Facebook friends if they don't pay for her wedding

Woman threatens to delete her Facebook friends if they don't pay for her wedding. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s car attacked; ‘handiwork’ of TMC, claims party

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's car came under attack on Monday in East Midnapore district, where he arrived in the morning to attend a meeting. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Heard arrested activists' case on foundation of liberty, SC to Centre

Five activists were arrested in multiple raids across country in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case in August. (Photo: File)

J&K: Territorial Army jawan shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam's Shurat

Police said, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, a soldier in the Territorial Army, died on the spot. (Representational Image)

Pune convent school principal showed porn to 14-yr-old boy, case filed: Police

'Shiv bhakt' Rahul Gandhi launches his mega Madhya Pradesh campaign today

Life-size cutouts and huge posters describing Gandhi as a devotee of Lord Shiva have come up in the city. In the posters, Rahul Gandhi is seen pouring holy water on ‘Shivalinga’. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham