No discrimination against tourists for sexual orientation: KJ Alphons

The minister was responding to a question about the government's view on promoting LGBT tourism in the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and Thailand promoting itself as a safe destination for the community. (Photo: Twitter | KJ Alphons)

New Delhi: India does not discriminate against tourists based on their sexual orientation and everyone is welcome to come to the country, Tourism Minister K J Alphons said on Monday.

The minister was responding to a question about the government's view on promoting LGBT tourism in the country in the backdrop of the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality and Thailand promoting itself as a safe destination for the community.

"Our tourism is for all. We do not discriminate against sexual preferences of anyone. Everybody is welcome here, absolutely everyone. We believe in tourism for all," Alphons told newspersons at the launch of the India Tourism Mart.

The minister, however, had initially refused to answer the question, terming it as "irrelevant". Later, he addressed it.

On September 6, the Supreme Court ruled that gay sex between consenting adults is not a crime saying sexual orientation is natural and people have no control over it.