K T Rama Rao says BJP chief is living in an illusion

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday hit back at BJP president Amit Shah’s criticism of TRS government and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit and public meeting to the state on Saturday. He said the elections would be between the TRS and the Congress. “BJP has five MLAs in Hyderabad. Even here, they could not ensure victory for a single corporator in the GHMC elections,” he told media persons.

“While this is the reality, poor Amit Shah is talking about coming to power in the state. That’s why we are calling him Bramit Shah, who lives in bram (illusion) of the BJP winning in Telangana,” Mr Rama Rao said. He took a dig at the BJP’s ‘acche din’ campaign of 2014, calling it ‘chacche din’ (dying days, in Telugu).”

He mocked at Opposition parties for questioning the CM for dissolving the Assembly early. “When we were in government, the Opposition demanded elections to know whether the TRS enjoyed support. Now when we dissolved the Assembly, they are running away fearing defeat,” he said.