search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Javadekar withdraws words ‘begging bowl’, says used them ‘inadvertently’

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 11:55 am IST
In his speech, Prakash Javadekar had favoured educational institutes to seek support from their alumni, besides government help.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said he wanted to withdraw the words, claiming that they were 'inadvertently' used during his speech at a school in Pune. (Photo: File | @BJP4India Twitter)
 Union minister Prakash Javadekar said he wanted to withdraw the words, claiming that they were 'inadvertently' used during his speech at a school in Pune. (Photo: File | @BJP4India Twitter)

New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said he wants to withdraw two "inappropriate" words "begging bowl" from his speech, in which he had favoured educational institutes to seek support from their alumni, besides government help.

The Union human resource development minister said he wanted to withdraw the words, claiming that they were "inadvertently" used during his speech at a school in Pune on Friday.

 

He was quoted in various news reports as saying, "It is former students of an institute, who give back to their educational institutes, however, there are some schools which keep approaching the government with a bowl seeking help."

"My speech has been misinterpreted. The government is investing in education on a big scale and budgetary provisions have been increased by 70 per cent in the last four years. At the same time the alumni also need to contribute for the development of schools and colleges," Javadekar said.          

"This is the practice worldwide. I didn't mean to say that the government will not help, I just meant that alumni should come forward to help besides the government support. I also want to withdraw two inappropriate words begging bowl which were inadvertently used during my speech," he said in a statement.

According to the reports, the minister had said, "Worldwide, who run educational institutes? It is the former students. Who run universities worldwide? It is the alumni who have excelled in their respective fields."

"Such students give back to their educational institutes. This same attitude has been cultivated by Jnana Prabhodhini among its students over the years, and because of the contribution of its former students, the institute is successfully running for the last 50 years," he had said while speaking at a function organised here by the Jnana Prabhodini School.

Javadekar had said that there were, however, some schools which keep approaching the government with a "bowl" seeking help while the real help (alumni) is with them itself.

"It is the responsibility of former students to get associated with their schools or colleges and contribute for its betterment. It is also important for a school or college to cultivate that attitude in its students," the minister had said.

He also told the gathering about the efforts his ministry was taking to reduce the weight of school bags by 50 per cent.

"Efforts are being taken to reduce the weight of the school bags by 50 per cent so that students get more time for extra-curricular activities," Javadekar had said.

Tags: prakash javadekar, begging bowl, jnana prabhodhini
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Machines to overtake humans in workplace by 2025: WEF

By 2025, machines will perform 52 per cent of the total task hours.
 

Aspirin can increase bleeding and does not reduce risk of heart attacks: Study

Aspirin can increase bleeding and does not reduce risk of heart attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

A OnePlus TV with 5G connectivity is set to launch in 2019

The first generation won’t be perfect and therefore, will improve over the time via software updates. (Representative Image: OnePlus 6)
 

Conspiracy theorists claim ghostly Russian radio station can fire nuclear weapons

Buzzing is transmitted from two locations, one near St Petersburg site and a location near Moscow. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Central Govt directs Rajasthan to ensure TB does not spread from captive elephants

The animal rights group has also filed a petition with the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court seeking to end all elephant rides at Amer Fort in light of apparent violations of load restrictions and other laws.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

To strengthen east coast, Air Force plans to make Andhra ‘strategic base’

The Indian Air Force plans to make Rajahmundry and Vijayawada airports asset positioning bases. (Representational Image | ANI)

Relief for Karnataka: Kumaraswamy cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2/ litre

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced the decision to cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

As fuel prices rise, Tamil Nadu groom gets 5 litres of petrol as ‘wedding gift’

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him a 5-litre can as a gift. (Representational Image)

PM Modi's 68th birthday: TN BJP gifts gold rings to babies born today

Tamil Nadu BJP chief and gynaecologist Tamilisai Soundararajan gifted gold rings to babies born at a government hospital. (Photo: Twitter | @DrTamilisaiBJP)

ISRO likely to launch Chandrayaan-2 on January 3 next year

ISRO Chief K Sivan said, Chandrayaan 2 in 2019 . 50 satellites to be launched in next 3 years. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham