search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

ISRO likely to launch Chandrayaan-2 on January 3 next year

ANI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 9:58 am IST
Chandrayaan-2 is planned for a window from January 3 to February 16, 2019. It will be first mission in world going near the South Pole.
ISRO Chief K Sivan said, Chandrayaan 2 in 2019 . 50 satellites to be launched in next 3 years. (Photo: ANI)
 ISRO Chief K Sivan said, Chandrayaan 2 in 2019 . 50 satellites to be launched in next 3 years. (Photo: ANI)

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan has said that India's second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 is likely to be launched on January 3, 2019. Chandrayaan-2 will be the first mission in the world going near the South Pole.

After the successful launch of PSLV C-42 into orbit, Sivan talked about the upcoming launches scheduled over the next few months. He said, "Chandrayaan-2 is planned for a window from January 3 to February 16, 2019, that we are targeting. It can happen anytime during that window. But we are aiming for the beginning of the window, January 3."

 

Talking about the successful launch of the NovaSAR and S1-4 earth observation satellites of UK, Sivan said, "Today I am extremely happy to announce that PSLV-C42 carrying two customer satellites NovaSAR and S1-4 placed them precisely in orbit. Within the next six months, 10 satellite missions and eight launch vehicle missions would be launched - one every two weeks."

Reacting on ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was granted compensation by the Supreme Court after being arrested in an alleged spying case, Sivan said, "ISRO isn't in the picture. The case is only against Kerala government. When it was decided that he (Nambi Narayan) is wrongly arrested, he returned to ISRO."

The Supreme Court on September 14 granted compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Narayanan, who was arrested in an alleged spy scandal in 1994. The apex court had observed that the arrest of Narayanan was "needless" and "unnecessary".

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, had also announced setting up of a committee which would be headed by retired Supreme Court judge DK Jain to investigate the role of Kerala police officials in the arrest of Narayanan.

On Sunday evening, the ISRO successfully launched PSLV C-42 into orbit carrying two international satellites -- Nova SAR and S1-4 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The two earth observation satellites have been developed by Surrey Satellite Technologies Limited (SSTL), the United Kingdom under a commercial arrangement with Antrix Corporation Limited, Department of Space.

Both the British satellites that weigh around 889 kilograms, were launched into a 583 km Sun Synchronous Orbit.

NovaSAR is an S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use, ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring. S1-4 is a high-resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for disaster monitoring.

Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2, k sivan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Even low levels of traffic pollution tied to heart damage

Air pollution appears to be damaging for cardiovascular health even at a relatively low exposure level.
 

Here's how religious upbringing affects one's health

These findings are important for both our understanding of health and our understanding of parenting practices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Talat Jahan: Bhopal's first female auto-driver

Jahan and her mother were lauded by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who not only handed them the vehicle's key but also hopped in for a ride. (Photo: ANI)
 

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

Housefull 4’ team at Jaisalmer Palace, Prabhas in ‘Baahubali.’
 

New bandage made from gold and silk can be a painless alternative for stitches

The invention can also minimise risk of infections as human tissue won’t be pierced (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tech Mahindra sacks executive for discrimination against homosexual

Tech Mahindra has sacked the employee, who had been accused by a former employee of harassing and discriminating against him on grounds of sexual orientation, according to a tweet by the IT major.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In Video: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari breaks lock of sealed house

'I broke the seal against pick and choose policy by the corporation. The locals claimed all the houses were illegally constructed but a particular house was singled out for action by the corporation,' Tiwari said. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Actor Mohanlal apologises for 'emotional reaction' on Kerala nun rape case

Actor Mohanlal had asked a journalist what the connection was between the flood relief activities and the nun's issue. (Photo: Twitter | @Mohanlal)

No leadership change for Goa, Manohar Parrikar is 'fine' says BJP

The three-member team, which is on a two-day visit to Goa, also met the BJP's allies in the state. (Photo: File)

Rape accused bishop seeks Pope's consent to step down temporarily

In letter to the Pope, Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese, also stated that he will have to spend more time in connection with the case and will also have to travel to Kerala several times. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Family welfare panels can no longer function as court

Supreme Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham