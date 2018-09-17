search on deccanchronicle.com
Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to be merged, says govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 17, 2018, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 6:47 pm IST
Merger of the 3 banks will make this the third largest bank of the country, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said.
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, 'Government had announced in the budget that consolidation of banks was also in our agenda and the first step has been announced.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Centre has decided to merge three state-run banks - Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.

“Merger of the 3 banks will make this the third largest bank of the country,” Kumar added.

 

The announcement was made by Kumar during a media briefing with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the state of the economy

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “Government had announced in the budget that consolidation of banks was also in our agenda and the first step has been announced.”

“No employee will face any service conditions which are adverse in nature. The best of the service conditions will apply to all of them, Jaitley added.

