search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi in IRCTC scam

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
Delhi court took cognisance of charge sheet and directed all accused to be present before it on October 6.
The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: File)
 The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday summoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav as accused in IRCTC money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Arun Bharadwaj took cognisance of the charge sheet and directed all the accused to be present before it on October 6.

 

The court also issued production warrant against Prasad considering the fact that he is currently lodged in a Ranchi jail.

The court was hearing a case related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

Tags: delhi court, lalu prasad, tejashwi yadav, irctc money laundering case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Zaheer Khan feels MS Dhoni is the perfect solution to India's number 4 conundrum

There are very few players of Dhoni’s ilk when it comes to finishing an innings but the former India skipper has come under the scanner in the past few months for his inability to hit the gear when required. (Photo: AP)
 

Edinburgh Zoo bans staff from wearing hi-vis jackets, it puts their 2 pandas off sex

While Sweetie was artificially inseminated last year, she failed to reach full term. Sunshine, on the other hand, has proven 'unreceptive to natural mating.' (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khattar warns of action against anyone found harbouring Haryana gangrape accused

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the remaining two accused in the case would also be arrested soon. (Photo: ANI)

Manipur cops watch as mob victim lay unattended; one official suspended, 3 sacked

Farooque Khan, a resident of Thoubal district, was lynched by an irate mob early Thursday at Tharoijam area in West Imphal on suspicion that he had stolen a two-wheeler. (Representational Image | PTI)

Former Odisha minister Dolagobinda Pradhan passes away at 93

Pradhan was 93 and is survived by wife, four sons and three daughters. (Photo: PTI)

Even Modi called for early polls, what’s wrong if we do it? TRS slams Amit Shah

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao claimed there were no special favours offered by the Centre to the state, which registered a growth rate of 17.17 per cent. (Photo: File)

Army still rules Pakistan, let’s ‘wait and watch’ how things go: VK Singh

Dialogue with Pakistan can happen only if the environment is 'conducive' for talks, VK Singh said. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham