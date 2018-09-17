search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress hunts for K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speeches

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Sep 17, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Party plans to corner KCR over promises he made for 2014 polls.
K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: The Congress is in search of videos to telecast the unfulfilled poll promises made by the caretaker Chief Minister Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the 2014 election campaign. Congress leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who is an aspiring candidate to contest in Gajwel against Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, is shaping a vehicle with a projector to telecast the videos. Initially Mr Vanteru wants to showcase these videos on the streets of Gajwel for the people to see the promises that were unfulfilled.

The shaping of the vehicle for the presentation is under process and it will be ready to be deployed by this week. The vehicle is yet to be named, the leaders are thinking of a catchy name that suits it.  However, the video presentation will be done in all major panchayats in Gajwel constituency from 7pm to 9pm every day. The process of collecting the election campaign videos has been initiated and some videos have been stored.

 

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Vanteru Pratap Reddy said, “The preparations are at the final stage and the projection of videos will begin in the constituency in three or four days. The TRS government has not met the expectations of the people of Telangana. In the videos we are going to telecast the promises that were made by K. Chandrasekhar Rao. All the promises like Reservations for Muslims, SC and ST, Drinking water, Funds for development and unemployment etc will be displayed. The CM has promised everything but not fulfilled anything till date.”

He added, “All the videos we telecast are the promises made by the CM, nothing will be fabricated. Initially the videos will be projected in Gajwel constituency and later the party will decide about the state.” He said that from 2001 to 2013, the people of Telangana including students, intellectuals, poets and politicians fought for Telangana. “But the fruits of Telangana are not reaching anyone except KCR’s family.”

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, congress
Location: India, Telangana




