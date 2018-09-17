search on deccanchronicle.com
Amit Shah clears clutter in BJP’s campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Sep 17, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 12:36 am IST
BJP president sets out clear road map for Telangana unit.
BJP national president Amit Shah (right) waves to the massive crowd along with BJP state president K. Laxman (left) during a poll campaign at Mahbubnagar on Saturday. (Photo: Pavan)
HYDERABAD: BJP president Amit Shah's clear directions during Saturday's campaign opener seems to have cleared the confusion in the party state unit's approach to the Assembly elections. As one BJP worker put it, activists were clear as to who their adversary was but the leaders were in a dilemma over the TRS. Mr Shah made it clear that the BJP would go it alone and contest from all 119 seats in the state - and even had 119 trumpets blown as if to emphasise the point. This cleared the minds of the leaders and the cadre to take poll position.

"Mr Amit Shah's focus would free the state from regional parties," said a BJP leader. At a meeting of padadhikaris near Kottur on Saturday, Mr Amit Shah told delegates to “just do it” without harbouring any thoughts on alliances. Highlighting victories in the Northeast, Mr Shah tried to build a vision for the party to work towards. Reiterating the sentiment, TS BJP president Dr K. Laxman said the winds were blowing in favour of the party which would upset the calculations of family-run parties like the TRS, Congress and the MIM. He said change was the party's theme.

 

Dr Laxman was clearly enthused when he said Saturday’s crowd was voluntary and ideologically-oriented. He said no other Opposition party would contest from all 119 seats, which would make the BJP the only alternative to the TRS. Mr Shah identified the ideological foes like the MIM and dropped hints on how the BJP could push them into a corner by bringing up the issue of a National Register of Citizens. Dr Laxman said if the BJP came to power, it would address the issue of illegal immigrants like Rohingyas. BJP Hyderabad chief N. Ramachandra Rao rebutted minister K.T. Rama Rao, who termed the BJP 'Bharatiya Jhoota Party', and said family politicians were jittery after Mr Shah's blistering attack.
 

Tags: amit shah, bjp, telangana polls
Location: India, Telangana




