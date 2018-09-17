search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Actor Mohanlal apologises for 'emotional reaction' on Kerala nun rape case

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 9:31 am IST
In a Facebook post, the actor said his remarks were not intended to hurt any individual, institution or journalism.
Actor Mohanlal had asked a journalist what the connection was between the flood relief activities and the nun's issue. (Photo: Twitter | @Mohanlal)
 Actor Mohanlal had asked a journalist what the connection was between the flood relief activities and the nun's issue. (Photo: Twitter | @Mohanlal)

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Mohanlal Sunday apologised for his emotional reaction to a journalist who had sought his comments on the protests by a group of nuns, demanding the arrest of a Bishop facing rape charges.

In a Facebook post, the actor said his remarks were not intended to hurt any individual, institution or journalism.

 

"If my reply had hurt the individual who raised the question, please accept my apology considering me as your elder brother," he said.

The incident had happened Saturday when Mohanlal was in Kochi as part of sending flood relief material to the affected regions under the banner of 'ViswaSanthi Foundation', an NGO named after his parents.

When a reporter asked him about his stand on the ongoing nun's protest issue, the emotionally-charged actor had asked "Aren't you ashamed to ask such unnecessary questions while talking about such a good deed?"

Mohanlal had also asked him what the connection was between the flood relief activities and the nun's issue.

In his Facebook clarification, the actor said the 'untimely question' was put to him when he was briefing the media about the flood relief activities by the foundation.

"The question is relevant as it is one of the most discussing issues in the state at present. But I was not in a mood then to reply to that question. As a human being and as a son, I was in a different state of mind at that time. That's why such a reply came from me," he said.

The actor's clarification came after a section of people criticised him on social media for his reply to the ongoing agitation by the nuns in Kochi, seeking justice for the nun.

 

 

The nun had accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.

Tags: mohanlal, kerala nun rape case, bishop franco mulakkal
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Even low levels of traffic pollution tied to heart damage

Air pollution appears to be damaging for cardiovascular health even at a relatively low exposure level.
 

Here's how religious upbringing affects one's health

These findings are important for both our understanding of health and our understanding of parenting practices. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Talat Jahan: Bhopal's first female auto-driver

Jahan and her mother were lauded by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who not only handed them the vehicle's key but also hopped in for a ride. (Photo: ANI)
 

Housefull 4: Akshay, team shoot at Jaisalmer Palace, and it has Baahubali connection

Housefull 4’ team at Jaisalmer Palace, Prabhas in ‘Baahubali.’
 

New bandage made from gold and silk can be a painless alternative for stitches

The invention can also minimise risk of infections as human tissue won’t be pierced (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tech Mahindra sacks executive for discrimination against homosexual

Tech Mahindra has sacked the employee, who had been accused by a former employee of harassing and discriminating against him on grounds of sexual orientation, according to a tweet by the IT major.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No leadership change for Goa, Manohar Parrikar is 'fine' says BJP

The three-member team, which is on a two-day visit to Goa, also met the BJP's allies in the state. (Photo: File)

Rape accused bishop seeks Pope's consent to step down temporarily

In letter to the Pope, Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese, also stated that he will have to spend more time in connection with the case and will also have to travel to Kerala several times. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Family welfare panels can no longer function as court

Supreme Court

Inquiry is a must before filing FIR

These included the Joginder Kumar v State of UP, D.K. Basu v State of West Bengal, Lalita Kumari v State of UP and Arnesh Kumar v State of Bihar, dealing with the conditions under which suspects can be arrested. (Representional Image)

Students take to crime to fund luxuries

They use the money to buy high-end phones, bikes and fund their holiday trips. It’s a way of earning easy money and spending lavishly, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham