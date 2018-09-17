search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2 arrested in Uttarakhand for chatting about killing Defence Minister

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 8:56 pm IST
It is being probed whether the duo had any criminal background or possessed any arms and ammunition, police said.
The controversial message sent by one of the arrested duo reads as, "Main shoot karunga Sitharaman ko, kal uska akhiri din hoga. ('I will shoot Sitharaman, tomorrow will be her last day')", police said. (Photo: File)
 The controversial message sent by one of the arrested duo reads as, "Main shoot karunga Sitharaman ko, kal uska akhiri din hoga. ('I will shoot Sitharaman, tomorrow will be her last day')", police said. (Photo: File)

Pithoragarh: Two persons were arrested Monday after a WhatsApp exchange on a plan to allegedly kill Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while they were apparently drunk, police said as the minister paid a visit to Dharchula town in this district of Uttarakhand.

The police were alerted to the message at 9:30 pm on Sunday.

 

The two have been booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, Pithoragarh SP Ramchandra Rajguru said.

"We were alerted to the chat (about killing the defence minister) on a WhatsApp group at 9.30 pm on Sunday. We identified two persons between whom the chat was taking place and arrested them Monday morning ahead of the defence minister's arrival here," he said.

The controversial message sent by one of the arrested duo reads as, "Main shoot karunga Sitharaman ko, kal uska akhiri din hoga. ('I will shoot Sitharaman, tomorrow will be her last day')", police said.

It is being probed whether the duo had any criminal background or possessed any arms and ammunition, Rajguru said.

The credentials of the admin of the WhatsApp group are also being looked into, the SP said.

Though the matter is still under investigation, prima facie it appears the duo was chatting in a state of inebriation, the SP said.

The Defence Minister visited Dharchula town Monday to inaugurate a mega medical camp organised by the Army on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. His birthday is being celebrated as 'Seva Diwas'.

Tags: whatsapp, nirmala sitharaman, indian penal code, it act, pm modi
Location: India, Uttarakhand




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RSPCA rescue pet snake from London street after it got stuck in a mousetrap

The snake had an abrasion but no severe injuries (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Duchess of Sussex backs cookbook to help project set up after deadly London fire

In this undated photograph issued by Kensington Palace on Monday Sept. 17, 2018, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London.(Photo: AP)
 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Think about Bharat Mata, Lotus when you campaign: Amit Shah to BJP workers

Party workers should think only about the party symbol 'Lotus' and 'Bharat Mata' (Mother India) when they campaign, he said at the 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan' event. (Photo: Twitter | @AmitShah)

PM Modi in Varanasi on his 68th birthday, interacts with school students

'As students, it is vital to ask questions. Never feel afraid to ask questions. It is a key aspect of learning,' Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @PMOIndia)

SC asks Bengal govt to submit its report on murders of BJP workers

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan said it will go into the locus of petitioner advocate Gaurav Bhatia only after the state government’s reply comes, after the state government said such petitions should not be encouraged by the court. (Photo: File)

Work RSS does is incomparable, says Mohan Bhagwat at 3-day conclave

On first day of conclave, 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat -- An RSS Perspective', Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said the event was being organised so that people could understand the organisation. (Photo: Twitter screengrab | @RSSorg)

Demonetisation 'biggest scam' of Modi govt, says Rahul in poll-bound MP

Congress President Rahul Gandhi C Congress leader and MP Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia L and State President Kamal Nath during a roadshow in Bhopl. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham