  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Aug 2022 YSRC leaders seek Ry ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC leaders seek Rythu Bharosa cover for OC tenant farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 17, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2022, 1:08 am IST
YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too. (DC File Photo)
 YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too. (DC File Photo)

KAKINADA: YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too.

The plea was made at the Zilla Parishad meeting here on Tuesday, chaired by Venugopala Rao.

The MLAs said, “Most of the agricultural lands are cultivated by tenant farmers, belonging to OCs. But, the state government is extending the Rythu Bharosa scheme to crop cultivator right cardholders belonging to BC, SC, ST and the Minorities.

They said OCs are also farmers and they also incurred losses during the floods and other national calamities.

When BC Welfare minister SV Krishna said this was the state government policy, Trimurthulu said the issue should be brought to the notice of the chief minister through a resolution in the meeting.

MLC Rao urged the government to develop the roads in six districts. The condition of the roads is worse and travel is difficult. He said the irrigation system should be strengthened by releasing more funds.

The meeting hailed the officials, village secretaries and volunteers who worked hard to reach help to the flood-affected people. ZP chairman VV Rao said though the water flow was of 26 lakh cusecs, the official machinery effectively handled the situation.

MLAs Sathi Suryanarayana, P Dorababu, ZP vice chairman B Anubabu, Konaseema collector Himanshu, East Godavari joint collector Sridhar and MLC Chikkala Ramachandra were also present.

...
Tags: tenant farmers, rythu bharosa scheme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a gathering during the Praja Sangram Yatra at Palakurthy of Jangaon district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

KCR knows only cloudbursts, Jefferson’s: Bandi

Jana Sena leaders Ch. Manukrant Reddy, K. Vinod Kumar Reddy, G. Kishore, D. Sujay and others criticised legislator Anil Kumar that he deceived the local population by failing to keep his promise. — Representational Image/DC

Demolition of houses on the banks of Jaffar Saheb Canal triggers tension

Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Balayya starting mobile medical services in Hindupur

Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. (DC Image)

Choutuppal TRS MPTC, host of followers to join BJP over Munugode candidature



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath of the office to Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav (JDU), Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta (RJD) and Afaque Alam (Congress) during a swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi sets 25-year target to join developed nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

World looks towards India for managing diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to P Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Telugu poet and activist P Varavara Rao (DC file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->