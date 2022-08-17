YSRC leaders seek Rythu Bharosa cover for OC tenant farmers

YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too. (DC File Photo)

KAKINADA: YSRC MLA Jyothula Chantibabu and MLC Thota have urged the state government to extend the Rythu Bharosa scheme to OC tenant farmers too.

The plea was made at the Zilla Parishad meeting here on Tuesday, chaired by Venugopala Rao.

The MLAs said, “Most of the agricultural lands are cultivated by tenant farmers, belonging to OCs. But, the state government is extending the Rythu Bharosa scheme to crop cultivator right cardholders belonging to BC, SC, ST and the Minorities.

They said OCs are also farmers and they also incurred losses during the floods and other national calamities.

When BC Welfare minister SV Krishna said this was the state government policy, Trimurthulu said the issue should be brought to the notice of the chief minister through a resolution in the meeting.

MLC Rao urged the government to develop the roads in six districts. The condition of the roads is worse and travel is difficult. He said the irrigation system should be strengthened by releasing more funds.

The meeting hailed the officials, village secretaries and volunteers who worked hard to reach help to the flood-affected people. ZP chairman VV Rao said though the water flow was of 26 lakh cusecs, the official machinery effectively handled the situation.

MLAs Sathi Suryanarayana, P Dorababu, ZP vice chairman B Anubabu, Konaseema collector Himanshu, East Godavari joint collector Sridhar and MLC Chikkala Ramachandra were also present.